11 years after it first aired, Netflix is getting the rare One Piece and Dragon Ball crossover episode

11 years after it first debuted in Japan, Netflix is getting a One Piece and Dragon Ball crossover episode that has only ever aired once on western television.

As per Toei Animation (H/T Anime News Network), the missing 590th episode of the long-running One Piece series – which features Luffy, Dragon Ball's Goku, and fellow anime protagonist Toriko teaming up – is now on Netflix in North America and Latin America.

"The team up we've all been waiting for is here!" Toei wrote on Instagram. "Episode #590 of #OnePiece, featuring Luffy, Goku, and Toriko is now available on @Netflix in North America and LATAM, streaming in English, Spanish, and Portuguese dubs for the first time - be sure to catch the adventure!"

Airing in a one-hour block alongside Toriko's 99th episode in 2013 as part of a crossover special event, One Piece episode 590, titled 'History's Strongest Collaboration vs. Glutton of the Sea', was a celebration of some of anime's most beloved heroes.

In the episode, a tournament that decides who gets a special meat (yes, really) soon descends into chaos – with Luffy, Goku, and Toriko joining forces to combat a sudden threat.

Many fans feared it had become lost media, with the episode not airing in the west until 2023 on Toonami, a full decade after release.

Now, you'll be able to rewatch the special episode to your heart's content – the perfect side dish alongside the ongoing Dragon Ball Daima.

One Piece's anime, meanwhile, is currently on an extended hiatus until April 2025. For more, check out our complete guide to new anime as well as the latest on Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle trilogy.