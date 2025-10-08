Chainsaw Man pulls a Demon Slayer and is putting on early Reze Arc movie screenings for some Crunchyroll subscribers
Are you a Mega Fan?
Crunchyroll is continuing its trend of offering early movie screenings for certain tiers of subscribers with Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc.
Fandango Early Access screenings are now available on October 22 for those on Crunchyroll's Fan, Mega Fan, and Ultimate Fan subscription tiers.
'Early' seems to be the buzzword right now among anime's biggest names. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle also received the Early Access screening treatment for the higher Crunchyroll subscription tiers, while Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 gets an early look in November in the UK and December in the US as part of the upcoming 'Execution' compilation film.
Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, meanwhile, offers a canon continuation of the gory, gross-out anime, which sees protagonist Denji become a devil hunter to make ends meet after fusing with Chainsaw Devil/dog Pochita.
Instead of a second season, Chainsaw Man is heading straight to cinemas for its adaptation of the manga's Bomb Girl arc because its producers want to capture a wider audience.
"From a business standpoint, we want to have as many people as possible enjoy The Reze Arc. When we did that, we aimed to maximize our business. It should go theatrical," MAPPA president Manabu Ohtsuka said in an interview with Anime News Network. "We want to reach a different, broader audience. We're able to team up with Sony Pictures, which would be reaching such people."
Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc hits cinemas on October 29. For more, check out our complete guide to new anime.
