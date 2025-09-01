You can watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 early – if you see this new compilation movie

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 arrives next year, but there's a chance to watch new episodes of the Culling Game arc early thanks to the announcement of this brand-new compilation movie.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution -Shibuya Incident x The Culling Game Begins combines a recap of the previous season's Shibuya Incident arc with the first two episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3. It's currently set for November 7 in Japan and December 5 in the US (H/T Crunchyroll).

It continues a trend of compilation movies allowing anime fans a sneak peek at upcoming seasons. Most notably, Solo Leveling's ReAwakening movie gave audiences a glimpse at its second season late last year, while Demon Slayer has been packaging together recaps of past seasons with new episodes of the coming seasons for multiple years.

The Attack on Titan movie went one further, presenting the definitive version of the shonen anime's Final Chapters on the big screen, complete with upgrades to visuals and increased sound quality.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 hits our screens in January 2026 and will adapt the Culling Game arc of the manga, which sees a battle royale break out across Japan between sorcerers.

Meanwhile, the winter 2026 season is stacked elsewhere with the release of the final part of Fire Force, plus Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2, a follow-up to the highest-rated anime of all time.

