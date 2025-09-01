Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 releases an epic trailer as Crunchyroll confirms a January release

Crunchyroll just confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will premiere in only a few months, with a new trailer teasing an action-packed new season. Officially titled The Culling Game, the new batch of episodes of the beloved anime is set to arrive in January 2026.

With Fire Force season 3 part 2 and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 also set to be released at the start of the new year, fans are getting a spectacular month for returning fan-favorite anime series.

Following the finale season 2 back in December 2023 and the recent compilation movie Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death, the hit series is moving forward with an adaptation of the Culling Game arc of the manga, which follows the events of the Shibuya Incident.

The newly released trailer, which you can see below, teases Kenjaku's brutal tournament, where the stakes are higher than ever.

JUJUTSU KAISEN The Culling Game | Official Teaser | Crunchyroll - YouTube Watch On

The epic and unsettling new footage shows Yuji Itadori being deeply upset as he believes he killed multiple people in the Shibuya Incident. The trailer also offers first glimpses of his battle with Yuta Okkotsu, as well as a clash between Naoya Zen’in and Choso.

Can't wait to know what's in store for the new season? Here's some good news – fans will get the chance to see the first two episodes a whole month before the release, thanks to a new theatrical release.

A new compilation movie titled Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution -Shibuya Incident x The Culling Game Begins- will be released on November 7 in Japan, and on December 5 in North America under the shorter title Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution.

