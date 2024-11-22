On the eve of its finale, Arcane showrunner says "people will really not be ready" for the first episode of Act 3: "It lives a bit on its own"

Arcane co-creator Christian Linke says even though some fan theories have been pretty spot on, we're not ready for what's to come in the first episode of Act 3 of season 2.

"People really will not be ready for what we're doing in episode 7, which people will see tonight. 207, it lives a bit on its own, I'll say that," Linke tells GamesRadar+. "And I think in a really wonderful way."

Fans have had a week to catch their breath after season 2 episode 6, which ended Act 2. The episode, titled "The Message Hidden Within the Pattern," brought several arcs to a climactic finish - with some characters meeting a not so great end.

Arcane, set in the League of Legends Universe, first hit Netflix in November of 2021. A second season was swiftly announced following its massive success (which includes a Golden Globe for Best Animated Series), though fans would wait three years before it finally arrived. In June 2024, Netflix announced that second season would be the show's last. Linke previously stated that they always "had a very specific ending in mind," but that Arcane is "just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra."

Arcane season 2 is streaming now on Netflix, with episode 7 set to hit the streamer on November 23.