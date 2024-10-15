Netflix’s Castlevania spin-off is now on "hiatus" after season 2, as director says they don’t know if it’s getting renewed

Netflix's Castlevania Nocturne is due to return for season 2, but it’s not clear yet if the show will go beyond that. The director shared the update on Twitter, explaining that they’ll be on "hiatus" following work wrapping.

"For those of you wondering, now that Castlevania: Nocturne S2 is mostly wrapped, we're going on hiatus until release and we find out if we're getting renewed," director Samuel Deats wrote. "It goes without saying, but if you want to see more shows of Castlevania quality, please support S2 when it releases!"

Netflix confirmed the release window for the second season back in September, along with a little teaser of what to expect. It will be streaming from January 2025 as Richter Belmont returns for more danger. Based on where we left off in season 1 too, it seems like he’ll be dealing with both Symphony of the Night's Alucard and Erzsebet Bathory this time around.

The first season of Castlevania: Nocturne was popular with critics, sitting at an average of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. Our own Castlevania: Nocturne review gave it three stars, writing that, "Richter Belmont’s vampire-hunting series often keeps pace with its Castlevania counterpart on Netflix, but its lopsided first season holds a little too much back – and may frustrate some with a killer cliffhanger."

However, even with a strong fanbase, Netflix has been known to pull the plug on series very quickly. One of the most recent casualties was KAOS, the Jeff Goldblum-led fantasy show that won’t be coming back for a sophomore season.

