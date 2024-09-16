Netflix announces Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 release window alongside a teaser featuring Alucard in action

Netflix has kicked off its Geeked Week with some fang-tastic news: Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 has a release window – and a first teaser.

The second season of Castlevania: Nocturne will be streaming from January 2025. What can we expect? Given how Nocturne's first season left off – with hero Richter suddenly encountering Symphony of the Night's Alucard amid impending danger as Erzsebet Bathory grows in power – there's plenty more at stake this around.

The first Nocturne season 2 teaser trailer, which you can see above, confirms that Alucard and Richter have joined forces, while flashes of other characters – Maria and a mysterious cloaked woman are shown in intercut scenes – are glimpsed.

"Now joined by the legendary Alucard, Richter Belmont and his band of vampire hunters are in a desperate race against time," Netflix's synopsis reads. "Erzsebet Báthory, the Vampire Messiah, who already seems invincible, seeks the full power of the goddess Sekhmet so she can plunge the world into endless darkness and terror."

Castlevania: Nocturne debuted on Netflix in 2023 and featured Richter Belmont facing down a vampire conspiracy – the best kind of conspiracy – during the French Revolution in the 18th century. Backed by a roving band of heroes, the vampire-slayer juggled with the heavy weight of the Belmont legacy while sinking his teeth into a battle with the vampire 'messiah' Erzsebet.

There's plenty more animated fare coming this year – to Netflix and beyond. Arcane season 2 hits screens this November, while Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 and Dragon Ball Daima kicks off an exciting October packed with new anime.

