40 days after its release, fans of Netflix fantasy series Kaos are worried it's been canceled after star's cryptic Instagram post

Fans of Netflix's new fantasy series KAOS think it might have been canceled after one of its stars seemingly suggested so in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The show, which only premiered on the platform 40 days ago, puts a modern spin on Greek mythology, as it sees Jeff Goldblum's neurotic, tracksuit-wearing Zeus lose his control over Olympia when his fellow gods and the people of Crete start conspiring against him. Aurora Perrineau (Westworld), Janet McTeer (The Menu), Misia Butler (The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself), Killian Scott (Secret Invasion), Nabhaan Rizwan (Station Eleven), Cliff Curtis (Fear the Walking Dead), Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones), and David Thewlis (The Sandman) round out the cast.

"Well… this one hurts. I find explaining how I'm feeling to be really difficult, but I'll try," Perrineau wrote cryptically on social media on August 7, alongside a photo of her character Eurydice.

"When I started auditioning for this show, I knew it was special, mainly due to the fact that Charlie Covell's scripts resonated with me in a way most things hadn't. I knew all of these people, and I loved them all – every flaw, everything," the now-deleted post continued. "For one of the first times in my life, I have found myself really proud. I'm, of course, proud of everyone's work and the care they gave to this project, because, let me tell you, they left everything on the floor. But I've also found myself proud of me, and that is something I've struggled with.

"When I got cast, I couldn't believe that someone SAW me. A girl who's not only a minority but also a survivor of SA – and you're telling me that someone thinks I could be one of the leads of a show, have agency, my own mission, and be desirable enough to be the love interest to not only one amazing human but two? I was worthy of that? Everything that happened from that point forward really changed my perspective."

"Are you saying Kaos got canceled???" one of Perrineau's followers replied, to which she wrote back: "Sadly, yes."

"Quite frankly, if I don't get a second season of Kaos, my [Netflix] account is getting cancelled. It is the most original, well written, beautifully clever show that has been produced in a long time. The whole crew deserve to be rewarded," one fan reacted on Twitter.

"Wtf they're cancelling Kaos after one season and one month after release??? Netflix is so broken," said another.

"Why do they even bother making new shows that have a great potential and cancel them after one season? You have to binge everything in one day to get more, and even [that] isn't enough. This is no fun anymore," tweeted a third.

