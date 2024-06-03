First Arcane season 2 poster teases a troubling reversal of Vi and Jinx's relationship

Netflix has unveiled the first poster for Arcane season 2 -- and, with it, given us a troubling update on Vi and Jinx's complicated relationship going into the next chapter.

In a fun (?!) reversal on some season 1 artwork, which saw an adolescent Vi (Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld) consoling her younger sister Powder, the new image sees the latter fully embracing her darker, shimmer-fueled Jinx persona. While its predecessor saw Vi hugging Powder, here, it looks as if the manipulative blue-haired "baddie" has just told her older sibling something awful, or hurting her even, given Vi's frightened expression.

Nothing ever stays dead. #Arcane pic.twitter.com/gEClZ15vZ9June 3, 2024

Based on the battle arena game League of Legends, and also starring the likes of Harry Potter's Katie Leung, Fallout's Ella Purnell, Arcane -- which is now officially canon -- charts Powder and Vi's coming-of-ages, as they find themselves growing up to be on opposite sides of a brewing conflict between the utopian city Piltover and its oppressed underbelly Zaun. Season 1 ended with Vi unable to stop Powder from being corrupted by brutal, tech-savvy rebel Silco (Jason Spisak), and subsequently turned into violent and manic anarchist Jinx, as she's known in the source material. So it's hardly surprising that the poster shows tension between the pair...

Little is known about season 2's overarching plot yet, as its first – and so far, only – teaser merely focused on mad alchemist Singed, who appeared briefly in the first season, and his wolf-like monster Warwick, who League players should recognize.

Given how Singed found his body in episode 9, and took it back to his lab, there's a strong theory amongst fans that Warwick might actually be an augmented version of Vander, Vi and Jinx's adoptive father, who they believe perished in a fight against Silco in season 1. With the poster being captioned "nothing ever stays dead", might Vi's visible shock be at that reveal? Rather than anything her sister is doing? It seems likely...

Arcane season 2 premieres on Netflix in November 2024. While we wait, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.