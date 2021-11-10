Early Black Friday gaming PC deals: These RTX 3060 rigs are cheaper than ever today

Early Black Friday gaming PC deals are in full swing over at Amazon where you can currently pick up some of the best gaming PCs on the market for their record lowest prices.

Particular attention in these early Black Friday gaming PC deals should be given to the MSI Aegis R RTX 3060 PC which is currently retailing for only $1,599 (down from $1,699). Keep in mind, however, that you'll have to act fast to secure yourself one as they have been selling quickly today. Also of note is the HP Omen 30L, also complete with an RTX 3060 GPU, which is selling for just $1,669 (reduced from $1,810) for a total saving of $141.

It should be noted that the general pricing structure for RTX 3060 PCs can vary massively depending on the make and the hardware included. What makes these two gaming PC deals stand out is that they both use current-generation Intel Core and AMD Ryzen CPUs, whereas some models for around the same price point may be running older processors to keep the costs down.

What's more, rigs at this price point don't always feature an NVMe SSD, instead opting for older, slower SATA III drives instead. If you're after portable power as well then we recommend the Black Friday gaming laptop deals as well.

Today's best early Black Friday gaming PC deals

MSI Aegis R (RTX 3060) | $1,699 MSI Aegis R (RTX 3060) | $1,699 $1,599 at Amazon

Save $100 - This is the historic lowest ever price on the MSI Aegis R gaming PC of this spec, and the first time all year that it has dipped from its MSRP at all. Features: Intel Core i7-11700, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD.

HP Omen 30L (RTX 3060) | $1,810 HP Omen 30L (RTX 3060) | $1,810 $1,669 at Amazon

Save $141 - This is one of the lower prices that we've found on an HP Omen 30L configuration of this spec this year and offers exceptional value for money given the hardware inside. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.

Given that the current asking price for RTX 3060 stock is showing no signs of getting any cheaper at major retailers this year, these gaming PC deals are one of the easier and more readily available ways to pick up an outstanding GPU without resorting to the price-spiked aftermarket.

More of today's best gaming PC deals

