New Doctor Strange 2 trailer name-drops major Marvel comics group

Doctor Strange 2’s new trailer has confirmed a major fan theory ahead of the Marvel movie’s release. Ever since the sequel was first announced, we’ve been speculating that the superhero group the Illuminati could make an appearance.

Now, in a new teaser for The Multiverse of Madness, Marvel has finally revealed their involvement. At the end of the teaser, Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Karl Mordo can be heard saying: "Steven Strange, the Illuminati will see you now."

In the comic books, the Illuminati are a secret team of the most influential heroes on the planet. Their role is to make decisions that impact the fate of humanity from the shadows, as they believe this gives them clarity to make tough choices.

Traditionally, the group has featured Black Bolt, Professor X/Charles Xavier, Reed Richards, Namor the Sun-Mariner, and Iron Man. Doctor Strange, as the Sorcerer Supreme, is also among the group of heroes in the comic books. So far, apart from Strange, none of these characters have been confirmed for the upcoming movie.

However, in an earlier trailer for Doctor Strange, Professor X’s appearance was heavily teased. A bald head can be glimpsed as well as Patrick Stewart’s – who plays the older Charles Xavier in the comics – dulcet tones can be heard saying, "We should tell him the truth."

The confirmed inclusion of the Illuminati in the film could also mark the biggest step towards including X-Men in Marvel Cinematic Universe to date. We’ve been waiting for this moment ever since Marvel president Kevin Feige announced mutants would be becoming part of the franchise back in July 2019.

We don’t have long to wait until we find out exactly what this all means when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is released on May 5. In the meantime, check out our guide to how to watch the Marvel movies in order, as well as all the Marvel Phase 4 upcoming releases confirmed so far.