How to get Destiny 2 Silver Leaves during Solstice

Destiny 2 Silver Leaves are a new Solstice event item, and you get them by wearing Candescent armor and completing activities. They’re an important currency to collect as you can use them to upgrade each piece of your Solstice armor to improve the stat rolls. However, nothing is that simple in Destiny 2, as you’ll need to convert your Silver Leaves into Silver Ash to make it usable by participating in the new Bonfire Bash activity. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Destiny 2 Silver Leaves, how to farm them efficiently, and what you can do with them during the Solstice event.

How to get Silver Leaves in Destiny 2 (Image: © Bungie) Getting Silver Leaves is very simple: make sure you equip at least one piece of Candescent armor – that’s the new Solstice armor; you’ll get a full set when you go through the event’s introductory quest with Eva Levante at the Tower – and then complete any Destiny 2 activity that’s not Bonfire Bash. Strikes, Crucible, Gambit, Lost Sectors, Public Events, Raids, and more, all count, but obviously some activities are more efficient for collecting Destiny 2 Silver Leaves than others, so you’ll need to know what the best farming methods are.

How to farm Destiny 2 Silver Leaves (Image: © Bungie) The simplest Destiny 2 Silver Leaves farm is to patrol any destination and complete Public Events. Having a friend or two to help you turn them into Destiny 2 Heroic Public Events will make this far easier, and will guarantee you the maximum number of leaves. You’ll only get four, but given how quick Public Events are, you’ll quickly rack up the Silver Leaves. Bear in mind that you can only hold 100 at a time! The next farming method, which comes courtesy of Cheese Forever, is by far the best but is a lot more complicated and requires you to have two characters and an extra player to help. It also involves playing a mission from the Destiny 2 Witch Queen campaign, but it’s available to all players, so you don’t need to own the expansion. Here’s what you need to do to set up the farm:

Have a friend join your fireteam and then load up “The Investigation” Witch Queen campaign mission. Defeat the Hive Lightbearer Wizard towards the end of the mission, then immediately switch to your alternate character. Your friend must stay in the mission and not progress. Rejoin your friend and then complete the mission by speaking to Fynch. This will award 14 Destiny 2 Silver Leaves each. After the mission ends, switch back to your original character and group up with your friend again. Load up The Investigation mission again, although this time you should have a checkpoint for right after you killed that Lightbearer Wizard.

With this checkpoint set up, you can now endlessly load up The Investigation mission, switch characters, complete the mission, and so on to get 14 Silver Leaves every few minutes. It’s by far the fastest farm, but obviously has a lot more requirements compared to running around the EDZ for Public Events.

How to use Destiny 2 Silver Leaves

Annoyingly, Destiny 2 Silver Leaves can’t really be used for anything in their purest form and must be converted into Silver Ash. This ash is far more useful, and you get it by playing the new Bonfire Bash event activity in the European Aerial Zone, although you’ll find the activity node on the Tower map.



Once you’re in Bonfire Bash, make sure you find and defeat Ignition Carriers and lob the Igniters into the bonfire to stoke it. Each one will convert more of your Destiny 2 Silver Leaves into Silver Ash – in fact each Silver Leaves item is converted into five Silver Ash, so if you go into Bonfire Bash with 10 Silver Leaves and sufficiently stoke the bonfire, you’ll get 50 Silver Ash back.

Now that you’ve got Silver Ash, inspect your Solstice Candescent armor, and look at the Solstice Embers mod slot. You can apply varying amounts of Silver Ash to reroll the stats on the armor piece. These rerolls are also affected by Ghost Armorer mods, so make sure you’ve got one of those equipped to get a more desirable stat distribution for your Destiny 2 Class. Also be sure to use Kindling on your Candescent armor pieces to improve stat rerolling.