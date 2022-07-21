How to get Something New in Destiny 2 Solstice

Get the Destiny 2 Something New Hand Cannon from Bonfire Bash as soon as you can to use its new Dream Work Origin Trait. Something New is a Legendary Stasis Hand Cannon with a 120 RPM fire rate, making it a slow-firing but hard-hitting weapon. It’s got a solid array of perks that can roll on it and decent base stats, but the main draw is the Dream Work trait, which can be used to overflow the magazines of other weapons. If you need to know how you can get some rolls of Something New in Destiny 2, we’ve got all the information below.

How to get Destiny 2 Something New (Image: © Bungie) Something New is a new weapon for the Solstice in-game event. You can only get rolls of Something New as an end-of-activity reward from the Bonfire Bash mode for the duration of Solstice, so you’ll just have to keep playing Bonfire Bash to get more rolls – also make sure you know how to get Destiny 2 Silver Leaves so that you can get plenty of Silver Ash while you play Bonfire Bash! The Solstice event ends on August 9, so you’ll have three weeks in total to get your dream roll for Something New.

Destiny 2 Something New God Rolls

(Image credit: Bungie)

Something New is a great PvE Hand Cannon with a good selection of perks that make it a potent choice against enemies of the Traveller, although they’re mostly PvE-oriented. It can roll with a few damage perks, including Multikill Clip and Harmony, but also some good Ability-based perks like Demolitionist and Wellspring. Perks like Headstone also make it a solid choice for PvE Stasis Subclass builds We’ve got two possible PvE rolls that we think are worthy of your attention, and one PvP roll:

PvE Roll 1:

Corkscrew Rifling – More range, stability, and handling

– More range, stability, and handling Appended Mag – Slightly increases magazine size

– Slightly increases magazine size Feeding Frenzy – Increases reload speed with each kill

– Increases reload speed with each kill Multikill Clip – Increases weapon damage by reloading after kills.

– Increases weapon damage by reloading after kills. Handling or Stability Masterwork

PvE Roll 2:

Corkscrew Rifling – More range, stability, and handling

– More range, stability, and handling Flared Magwell – Speeds up reloading and slightly increases stability

– Speeds up reloading and slightly increases stability Wellspring – Kills give Ability energy

– Kills give Ability energy Demolitionist – Kills give Grenade Ability energy and throwing a Grenade reloads the weapon from reserves

– Kills give Grenade Ability energy and throwing a Grenade reloads the weapon from reserves Handling or Stability Masterwork

PvP Roll:

Stability Masterwork

Fluted Barrel – Increases handling and slightly increases stability

– Increases handling and slightly increases stability Flared Magwell or High-Caliber Rounds – Speed up reloading and slightly increase stability, or slightly increase range and increase enemy flinch

– Speed up reloading and slightly increase stability, or slightly increase range and increase enemy flinch Tunnel Vision – Reloading after a kill increases aim assist and ADS speed

– Reloading after a kill increases aim assist and ADS speed Harmony or Multikill Clip – These two damage perks are solid choices but there aren’t many good PvP traits for this final column

The main reason you’ll want to grab this weapon is for its new Solstice Origin Trait called Dream Work – once per reload, any assists or assisted kills you get will partially refill the weapon’s magazine from reserves, potentially overflowing the magazine. This might not sound hugely useful, but you can cause this overflowing effect to apply to other weapons in your inventory. Shoot an enemy with Something New, then switch to the weapon you want to overflow and have a teammate quickly kill the enemy you shot. If possible, you can repeat this until most, if not all, of a weapon’s ammo is loaded into a single magazine.



However, this is undoubtedly not working as Bungie intended. Dream Work is presumably only meant to work for the weapon it is equipped on, not any weapon you have equipped. Expect this to get fixed soon but enjoy massively increased magazine sizes on some of the best Destiny 2 exotics, like The Fourth Horseman, Parasite, and Gjallarhorn, while you can.