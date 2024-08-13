Best Destiny 2 Fortunate Star god rolls to get
The Solstice event brings exclusive weapons, including the Fortunate Star Void Bow
The new Destiny 2 Fortunate Star bow is here for a limited time with the Solstice event, so get a PVE or PVP god roll while you can. The excellent selection of perks on this bow mean it can perform well in almost any loadout, whether you're fighting enemies of humanity or fellow Guardians in the Crucible. It also means you've got a few options to look out for, so getting a solid roll to drop in Destiny 2 might not be as hard as you think. To help you figure out what's best for a Fortunate Star, I've laid out some god rolls below, as well as how to farm for the bow.
How to farm Fortunate Star rolls in Destiny 2
Fortunate Star is the latest Solstice event weapon, so to farm rolls for it, you need to complete the Bonfire Bash activity. An entire run can easily be completed in under 10 minutes and you'll receive multiple Solstice weapons at the end. That means it's likely you'll get at least one Fortunate Star roll, but you could also get rolls for the other Solstice weapons, such as the Destiny 2 Compass Rose shotgun. Solstice finishes with the Destiny 2 weekly reset on August 27, and then you won't be able to get Fortunate Star until next year.
Fortunate Star PVE god rolls in Destiny 2
As a Void-damage bow, Fortunate Star gets access to some great Void perks. It means the god roll I recommend for it is a bit niche, but there are several alteratives for a more generalist PVE bow build. Here's the god roll for Fortunate Star I reckon you should look for:
- Bowstring: Elastic String
- Arrow: Compact Arrow Shaft or Fiberglass Arrow Shaft
- Perk 1: Repulsor Brace
- Perk 2: Destabilizing Rounds
- Origin: Choose Veist Stinger
- Masterwork: Draw Time
- Mod: Choose Targeting Adjuster or Freehand Grip
As mentioned, the Void perk combination of Repulsor Brace and Destabilizing rounds is difficult to ignore – killing a chaff enemy with a single arrow will cause a Void explosion, damaging and hopefully killing more enemies, and this will all contribute towards getting you a Void Overshield from Repulsor Brace. It's worth noting you don't have to use a Void Subclass for this combination to work, but it certainly helps as Void Fragments can add extra benefits.
However, consider looking for Successful Warm-Up and Kill Clip (or even Disruption Break if you've got a good primary ammo special weapon in your loadout) for a potent, fast-firing bow that can deal with all sorts of enemies if you don't want a Void-focused bow.
Compass Rose PVP god roll in Destiny 2
As for the Crucible, Fortunate Star has many top PVP perks available, particularly if you're able to make the most of the short draw time. Here's a simple god roll I recommend chasing, but there are other suitable options too:
- Bowstring: Elastic String
- Arrow: Fiberglass Arrow Shaft
- Perk 1: Archer's Tempo
- Perk 2: Opening Shot
- Origin: Choose Veist Stinger
- Masterwork: Target Acquisition
- Mod: Choose Targeting Adjuster or Freehand Grip
Playing to the Lightweight Frame's strengths, this roll aims to speed up the bow's draw as much as possible, ensuring you can quickly loose two precise arrows to secure rapid kills. Archer's Tempo will help a lot with that if you're able to get headshots, and Opening Shot will generally help with landing that first arrow, though the damage bonus from Kill Clip can also nice.
Alternatively, if you're after a more advanced bow god roll that maintains agility by sacrificing some accuracy, consider looking for rolls with Hip-Fire Grip and Archer's Gambit – a lethal combo in the right hands.
