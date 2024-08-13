Best Destiny 2 Compass Rose god rolls to chase

The Destiny 2 Compass Rose shotgun is here again for Solstice, and with a good range of PVE and PVP perks, this shotgun has a couple of notable god rolls to look out for. One-Two Punch leads the PVE perks, while the tried-and-true combo of Opening Shot and Slideshot will really help in the Crucible. Thankfully, getting rolls for this shotgun in Destiny 2 is quite easy too, so you can hopefully get what you want quickly. Here's everything you need to know about Compass Rose god rolls, including the perks to look out for and how to farm for rolls.

How to farm Compass Rose rolls in Destiny 2

As a Solstice event weapon, you can get random rolls for Compass Rose by completing runs of the Bonfire Bash activity. Each one should take you less than 10 minutes to complete, and you get multiple Solstice weapons as a final reward, which could mean you get a couple of Compass Rose rolls. You'll also be able to get rolls for the Destiny 2 Fortunate Star bow too, though time is limited as Solstice ends with the Destiny 2 weekly reset on August 27.

Compass Rose PVE god roll in Destiny 2

This is a Precision Frame shotgun, which basically means it's one of the most shotgun-y shotguns out there – quite slow-firing but punchy and with good range. That makes Compass Rose good for ripping large chunks out of heftier enemies, especially with this god roll:

Barrel: Smallbore

Magazine: Assault Mag

Perk 1: Threat Detector

Perk 2: One-Two Punch

Origin: Choose Dream Work

Choose Masterwork: Range

Mod: Choose Backup Mag

You've got two main options for god rolls with Compass Rose, though Assault Mag and Threat Detector are key perks that really help the shotgun when you're facing down enemies at close range – Assault Mag ups the fire rate, increasing your potential damage-per-second, while Threat Detector improves handling, reload, and stability by a considerable amount when active. Finally, look for One-Two Punch to focus on pure damage to bigger targets, though Incandescent can fit into Solar builds but a primary weapon with Incandescent will usually be better.

Compass Rose PVP god roll in Destiny 2

As for the Crucible, Compass Rose has a nice selection of perks that work pretty well against other Guardians, but there is a standout god roll that you should pursue:

Barrel: Rifled Barrel

Magazine: Assault Mag or Accurized Rounds

or Perk 1: Slideshot

Perk 2: Opening Shot

Origin: Choose Nadir Focus

Choose Masterwork: Range

Mod: Choose Freehand Grip

Slideshot and Opening Shot are essential for aggressive shotgun plays in the Crucible, so accept no substitute for your Compass Rose. It's a solid enough combination, and Compass Rose has some solid stats off the bat, but certain perks can really bolster its range which will help a lot against other Guardians. Notably, Rifled Barrel, Nadir Focus, and a Range Masterwork will help a lot, but you can opt for Accurized Rounds to boost range to pretty much as high as it goes or choose Assault Mag for faster follow-up shots if you don't secure a one-hit kill.

