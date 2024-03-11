Demon Slayer season 4 gets a slightly later release date than expected

Demon Slayer season 4 is almost back on our screens. The release date for the Hashira Training arc has been revealed alongside a flashy new trailer – though confusion reigns about how long the new season will be.

Demon Slayer will return on May 12, a slightly later release date than expected given all but one of Demon Slayer’s previous seasons have debuted like clockwork in April.

The trailer doesn’t reveal too much about the upcoming season, but does tease more of its engaging premise: the Hashira – the world’s elite demon slayers – are training the "entire Demon Slayer Corps" in the fight against Muzan Kibutsuji. That, inevitably, includes our heroes Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu.

The 90-second teaser, which you can see above, predominantly features clips from the To The Hashira Training movie that debuted worldwide in February. The second half of that movie will also be released as an hour-long episode when the series returns in May.

The Hashira Training arc will adapt chapters 128-136 of Koyoharu Gotouge’s acclaimed manga. Given the relatively short nature of the source material and the looming Infinity Castle/Final Battle arc to round out the series, there’s been plenty of talk that we’re getting a super-short new season.

"Hopefully they are not going to milk that Hashira training arc. It's very short in the manga so just drop like 5 or 6 episodes max," one wrote on Twitter

Another said , "They decided to make season 4 a training arc with just 9 chapters which is like 5 episodes max. That could easily been in season 3 and we still don’t know if infinity castle arc will be a movie or season."

Expect more info about Demon Slayer’s release plans in the coming weeks and months – whether that’s a mini-season followed by a movie, or something else entirely.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training arc will be released this May. For more from the world of anime, check out our guides to Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and One-Punch Man season 3, then dive into the collection of best anime and all of 2024’s new anime.