A Deadpool 3 theory about the TVA may explain a key moment in the trailer

One Marvel fan may have cracked a key part of Deadpool 3, based on a brief moment in the movie's trailer.

"What do you think shocked Deadpool so much?" asked one Reddit user, referring to a moment in the trailer where Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is in the TVA, AKA the Time Variance Authority, looking at something on a set of screens with newly introduced character Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen).

As we know from Loki, the TVA deals with all the different timelines that make up the multiverse, keeping all the different strands in check. It seems unlikely that that alone would be enough to freak Deadpool out, though. As one fan pointed out , "He referenced the MCU enough times in Deadpool 2 especially. I think it would be a bit weird if they have him 'learn' that here."

Another user, however, had an interesting idea – involving pruning, which is when someone (or something) is removed from the timeline and sent to the End of Time. "His world (Fox verse) being pruned with one of the prune charges," they commented . "They took Loki because they needed him and then destroyed his timeline, probably the same thing happening here."

Another Redditor built on this theory to suggest something slightly different – and explain the presence of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in the movie. After all, how can he cross paths with Deadpool if his universe has been wiped out? "I'm thinking they're recruiting Deadpool to do the pruning. Wolverine is in the movie," they replied . "Ever heard of a comic book called 'Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe'? Would make a great movie adaption. Plus they can't prune the universe if Wolverine is in the rest of the movie."

Regardless of which theory turns out to be correct, it seems like we can expect plenty of multiversal madness from the movie. Along with Jackman's return as Wolverine, Jennifer Garner is also set to reprise her role as Elektra for the first time since the 2003 Daredevil movie. Plus, fans think they may have spotted Charles Xavier and a scene from Age of Ultron in the trailer.

Deadpool 3, officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine, arrives in UK cinemas on July 25 and US cinemas on July 26. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guide to the story so far in Marvel Phase 5 and a look at what's to come in Marvel Phase 6.