Dead Space pre-order guide: be one of the first to go back to the USG Ishimura

Placing a Dead Space pre-order is an even more exciting purchase to nail down now, given we've seen actual, real gameplay footage in a trailer this week (early October). It looks terrific and seems to be perfectly balancing the new additions and options that modern tech can allow, and keeping that original atmosphere, aesthetic, environment, and those spooky, creepy, gory vibes that a lot of us can remember so fondly from the game's first release in 2008.

Dead Space remake pre-orders are coming in at around the new-gen 'normal' price of $69.99 - which represents the serious amount of work remaking this game, essentially from scratch - but we've also seen new-gen game pre-orders have discounts before release so we'll be keeping this page updated as and when we spot them.

Right now, placing a Dead Space pre-order is a slimline process with only two options: the first is Best Buy which currently has the standard edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X for pre-order at $69.99 (opens in new tab). Secondly, you can also place a Dead Space remake pre-order at GameStop (opens in new tab) if you prefer to get your games from there.

Over in the UK, you can save a full £10 on Dead Space pre-orders already! Head over to TheGameCollection where the game can be yours for £54.95 (opens in new tab). With Game (opens in new tab) sticking to the RRP of £64.99 its offerings like TheGameCollection's which are the ones to consider right now, along with Base (opens in new tab) too. Amazon isn't playing ball yet either.

And if you're really looking to go big, on either side of the Atlantic, or wherever you are, then check Limited Run Game's exclusive Collector's Edition - yours for a hefty $274.99.

You'll find all the best retailers to pre-order Dead Space below, and a smattering of some of the other best PS5 games further down the page.

Dead Space pre-orders in the US

PS5 - Dead Space | $69.99 at Best Buy

Reliable as ever, but unfortunately with no discount or gift card, Best Buy is your safest bet for a Dead Space pre-order on PS5. You can also use the link to go for GameStop if you prefer, and we'll update this page with other retailer links when they come through.



Xbox Series X - Dead Space | $69.99 at Best Buy

And it's the same state of affairs on Xbox Series X: head to Best Buy to lock in your Dead Space remake pre-order and get on board the Ishimura once again at the first opportunity.



Dead Space pre-orders in the UK

PS5 - Hogwarts Legacy | £64.99 £54.95 at TheGameCollection

Save £10 - You can already save a whole tenner on a Dead Space PS5 pre-order at TheGameCollection! This is a great deal, and the best pre-order price we've seen so far. With Amazon showing no stock, and Game sticking to the RRP, TheGameCollection's offering is ideal for those looking to get the best price.



Xbox Series X - Dead Space | £64.85 £54.95 at TheGameCollection

Save £10 - That £64.99 RRP is also Not A Thing at TheGameCollection for the Xbox Series X version. Act now to save a bunch of cash on a great game and nail down your Dead Space pre-order now.



Dead Space Collector's Edition

(Image credit: LimitedRunGames/EA)

The biggest Dead Space remake fans might want to consider the uber Collector's Edition being made and sold exclusively by Limited Run Games. For its large price tag of $274.99 you get:

A physical copy of the game on your platform and a steelbook case

A Dead Space collector's box

A full-size replica of Isaac's helmet - wearable and with working lights

A Dead Space soundtrack CD

One lithograph print

A foil-stamped lithograph folio

4 miniature posters

An Ishimura p and marker enamel pin

4-inch metal marker statue

It's also the same website for both USA and UK shoppers so the links below will work wherever you are.

PS5 - Dead Space - Collector's Edition | $274.99 at LimitedRunGames

For the biggest fans, the Collector's Edition has so much stuff that makes it appealing. None less so than the fully functioning, wearable, lit-up replica of Isaac's helmet. Throw in extras like a physical copy of the game, a steel book, artwork galore, and a marker statue (and more!) and it really is a stellar collection.

And if you're still on the hunt for a current-gen console, check out our PS5 restocks and Xbox Series X stock guides.