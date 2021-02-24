Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 could be launching soon according to SteamDB

A Cyberpunk 2077 patch has been revealed to be going through testing, with a possible release scheduled for relatively soon.

Over on the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit, one player noted that the SteamDB information for CD Projekt Red's game had recently been updated. Simply put, something was pushed through to internal testing for Cyberpunk 2077, and players are speculating that this could be a patch that was due to release in February.

If this mysterious Cyberpunk 2077 patch is going to release in the near future, it would be in line with what developer CD Projekt Red previously pledged last month in January. Following the announcement that the next-gen upgrades of Cyberpunk 2077 would be delayed to later in 2021, the developer pledged that patch 1.2 would release "in the following weeks" after patch 1.1 launched on January 23.

It's this patch 1.2 that Cyberpunk 2077 players think is currently undergoing internal testing. We should note that when CD Projekt Red announced the revised schedule for Cyberpunk 2077 updates, they revealed that patch 1.2 would be larger than the previous patch, including many more tweaks and bug fixes to stabilize the game on consoles and PC.

The free DLC that's been mentioned a few times by Cyberpunk 2077 developers is yet to materialize. Previously, the developer said that the game would receive free DLC of some form in early 2021. Similar to how The Witcher 3 received free quests and items after launch for all players, CD Projekt Red was setting the stage for content of a similar type to made available for their RPG.