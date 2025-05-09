Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 gets its first big patch, as the RPG's devs say "this is the first in a series of patches we are looking to do over the coming months"

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 patch 1.2.3 is here, and the game's first major patch doesn't just nerf the overpowered Maelle build that's been breaking the RPG since launch. There's an array of other tweaks, too, and the devs say more fixes and additional features are on the table for further patches coming in the months ahead.

"This is the first in a series of patches we are looking to do over the coming months," Sandfall Interactive says in the patch notes. "We are still investigating many feature requests and issues for future updates."

Patch 1.2.3 is fairly light, all told, with the topline changes mostly coming down to corrections for ultrawide displays, some UI corrections on PC, and fixes for various parts of the world map where you might get stuck. That includes some fixes for "situations where Esquie specifically would get stuck (poor guy)."

The promise of potential "feature requests" making it into the game in future updates certainly has me intrigued, given what a full package Expedition 33 feels like at launch. Maybe a mini-map is on the table?

Regardless, it seems we shouldn't expect too many more massive balance changes. When the Stendahl nerf was announced yesterday, the devs said they "still want you to be able to break the game," just not quite so badly as these builds were allowing.

As for what comes after these updates, that's anyone's guess. Expedition 33's lead writer has told fans that "chances are good" DLC will happen, but the team more recently clarified that there are no current plans for expansions. That doesn't preclude DLC from happening eventually, but for now the focus is on patches like these.

