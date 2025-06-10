Schedule 1 patch arrives alongside its solo dev apologizing for taking "a bit longer than usual," while teasing the drug dealing sim's upcoming "first major update"

After launching into Early Access on Steam to rave reviews, smash indie success Schedule 1 has received a few patches – and alongside the latest, solo developer TVGS leaves a hint that the drug dealer sim's biggest update yet is underway.

The dev announces version 0.3.6 on Steam, opening the patch notes with an explanation of their contents and an apology. "I'm happy to say v0.3.6 is now finally fully released," writes TVGS, going on to highlight some of the new update's more exciting features. "This update includes new item slot filters, which will allow you to tell your employees which items you want or don't want in a particular slot."



TVGS continues, detailing more of the patch 0.3.6 contents: "Employee beds have been replaced with space-saving lockers (although you can still use beds if you really want to!), and I've rewritten a large chunk of the saving system, which should dramatically improve saving times and make Steam cloud syncs much more speedy and reliable." That's when his message takes a turn, shifting into an apology.

"Apologies, this update has taken a bit longer than usual – it's been a hectic past few weeks," admits the dev. "I was in surgery for wisdom teeth removal about 2 weeks ago, I have had to spend quite a lot of time recording/documenting the game for AU classification, I'm back to uni this week, and I've been dealing with some other things going on behind the scenes." He says he's still looking forward to working on Schedule 1, though.

"Nevertheless," continues TVGS, "I'm excited to get back into the swing of things and get to work on the first major Schedule I update. Speaking of which, I've been setting up the infrastructure needed for the community voting system, and I'm happy to say everything is now in place. We'll be running the first vote this coming week – you'll see a prompt to vote in the main menu as soon as the voting period opens."

Interested fans can participate in the vote, which could lead to requested content joining the game's new updates, via the main Schedule 1 menu. As the dev explains in a follow-up post on Steam, the first vote sees players choosing between a Police Expansion, Rival Cartel, or "Shrooms" update.



