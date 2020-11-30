Grab a Cyber Monday PS Plus deal and get 12 months for for $29.99 in the US or £37.49 in the UK

It doesn't matter if you've been luck enough to buy a PS5 or still have a PS4, a Cyber Monday PS Plus deal is a good idea. As well as playing online you'll be able to take advantage of the free PS Plus games and discounts - it's generally an investment that pays for itself. This is one of the Cyber Monday gaming deals currently around, offering a cheap PS Plus deal for 12-months of PlayStation Plus for less than half price.

This PS Plus Cyber Monday deal is on CDKeys in the US, and will get you 12 months for just $29.99 – that's less than half price. If you're in the UK then you can get a 12-month PS Plus deal for £37.49 at Amazon, a 25% saving.

Picking up a 12-month PS Plus code with instant digital delivery will get you started with Sony's online service for a year. Even if you're already subscribed, you can stack more time at the end of your current membership by activating the code on your account. If you plan to stay subscribed to PS Plus for the foreseeable future (perhaps for PlayStation 5), laying out a little extra cash now could save you big in the years ahead.

Why should you get as much PS Plus stacked up as possible? Well, a subscription is required to play in many online games, like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. On top of that, it comes with great benefits like a monthly selection of free PS Plus games and – if you're playing on PS5 – the truly impressive value of the PS Plus Collection , which gives you access to more than a dozen games including God of War and Monster Hunter World .

12-month PS Plus membership (US) | $59.99 $29.99 at CD Keys (save $30)

Get your new PS5 ready for online multiplayer or extend your PS4's online life with a 12-month subscription code delivered near-instantly. These are some of the best savings we've ever seen on a 12-month sub, dropping it to nearly half the standard price.View Deal

12-month PS Plus membership (UK) | £49.99 £37.49 at Amazon UK (save £12.50)

It isn't the flashiest way to kit out your console, but it is arguably one of the most important - especially with extra bonuses like free games. Pick it up for 25 percent off the standard price and keep the good times rolling for less.View Deal

As long as you're getting your console set up, have a look through our guide to the best PS5 accessories and best PS4 accessories as well.