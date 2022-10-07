Cyber Monday external hard drive deals 2022: what to expect this yeaer

If you're looking to upgrade your storage this sales period, then be sure to be prepared for this year's Cyber Monday external hard drive deals. In order to make sure you get the best deal you need to know what to expect, so we've summarised everything from last year's deals right down to what we think will be discounted this year.

External hard drives are a clean and affordable solution here. No motherboard conflicts, no upgrade kits, no hard drive cloning – all you need is a drive and a cable and you can substantially boost your system's storage space. With external SSDs on the rise as well, moving things to and from your external drive is also faster than ever, and this makes it much easier to integrate a new drive into your routine.

If you're specifically after an external HDD for your new-gen console, it's best to check out our guides to the best PS5 external hard drives and best Xbox Series X external hard drives. Just remember that it currently isn't possible to play PS5 or Xbox Series X games from an external HDD - you can transfer them to the external storage to free up some space, but you can only play them once you've re-installed them onto your console's internal hard drive.

If you're looking to spend a little more, the best SSDs for gaming will let you launch games without reinstalling them onto the system, and they're a lot faster than standard HDDs. Sound good? Check out our guide to the Cyber Monday SSD deals to see what savings are on NVMe, SATA III, and external options at ultrafast speeds.

Cyber Monday hard drive deals FAQs

Are Cyber Monday external hard drive deals live now? Cyber Monday is slated for November 28, this year. It's worth pointing out, however, that the Cyber Monday external hard drive deals began on Saturday morning and we expect them to continue through the week. This is because more often than not, this particular sales event is in addition to what was available on Black Friday, rather than standing up on its own.

Is it worth waiting for the Cyber Monday external hard drive deals? Yes! But also no. Given that we're now in October, our main attention should be focused on the Black Friday external hard drive deals first, and then the Cyber Monday external hard drive deals. The Friday and its big deals come earlier so let's concentrate on those first, and use Cyber Monday and its deals as an excellent backup, and safety point. You never know, the Cyber Monday deals might just throw up a surprise or two, even after the Friday madness.

Cyber Monday external hard drive deals: what to expect

Amazon (opens in new tab) is one of the better places to find Cyber Monday external hard drive deals, and this is evidenced when looking back at what was available last year.

The WD My Passport 5TB is one of the more perennially popular external hard drives, and it reached its historically lowest-ever price around the Cyber Monday period last year ($90 down from its usual $150 MSRP). Similarly, as far as massive external HDDs are concerned, WD Elements 12TB drive recently saw its historically lowest-ever price in June, plummeting to $142.87 from its $310 retail price. We're confident that this model could be discounted again for Cyber Monday as the prices tend to fluctuate often.

Things are particularly promising on the internal front, too. Take the Seagate Exos X16 14TB HDD, which is currently at its historically lowest-ever price on Amazon - $293 down from its $590 - for a total saving of $296. We're aware that this is one of the more extreme examples, but if you're on the hunt for some super-sized storage on Cyber Monday then it's definitely worth looking into.

Last years Cyber Monday external hard drive deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Toshiba Canvio Advance 4TB USB 3.0 | $100 $84.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - The Toshiba Canvio Advance is as reliable and effective as it is stylish with its eye-catching red color and textured finish. Snag it for $15 off its normal price.

(opens in new tab) WD Easystore 5TB USB 3.0 | $180 $109.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - This WD HDD gets you a whopping 5TB of storage - more than you probably need - for a little over $100, so shift this deal up to the top of your list if you want value.

(opens in new tab) WD Black P10 5TB Game Drive | $150 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - This portable WD is one of our favorite HDDs for gaming, and at $40 list price it's a bonafide *value* too. Scoop this up before it's gone.

(opens in new tab) WD Easystore 14TB USB 3.0 | $420 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $170 - If you've got data for days, or are looking for a way to guarantee you'll never see an 'out of storage space' error again, then this monster 14TB drive can do that for you and is a big chunk taken off.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD | $240 $129.99 at Best Buy

Save $110 - If you have any concerns about taking your data out on your travels, then this extreme drive can allay your fears by providing robust storage that can easily survive any knocks or scrapes, and there's a big saving to be made too.

(opens in new tab) LaCie Rugged Mini 5TB USB 3.0 | $180 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - A whopping 5TB of storage in a cute, colorful design for $150? Say it ain't so. Wait, no, say it is so... we're tired.

Last years Cyber Monday external hard drive deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Toshiba Canvio Advance 2TB USB 3.0 | £54.78 at Amazon

2TB certainly isn't the biggest option on this list, but this little Toshiba packs a lot of speed to make up for it. Plus, at the price how can you go wrong? You can't, that's how.

(opens in new tab) WD Black P10 5TB Game Drive | £120 £97.00 at Currys

Save £23 - We'd consider this the ultimate portable drive for gamers, with a rugged metal casing protecting it from bumps, and the massive 5TB capacity lets you store around 100 games.

(opens in new tab) WD Black D10 8TB Game Drive | £180 £157 at Currys

Save £23 - If you've spent years building up a huge library of games, supplemented through PS Plus or Game Pass, then don't worry as this drive can take them all. It uses its own power supply, but does provide two extra USB charging ports for your peripherals.

(opens in new tab) WD Elements 12TB Desktop | £252 £230.95 at Amazon

Save £21 - If your system is stacked with files and you need somewhere to store them all, then this behemoth 12TB external drive from WD should take care of business, and it's ready to start backing up straight out of the box. The discount on this one has shrunk, but that's still a fair price for a lot of space.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable SSD | £222 £156.258.09 at Amazon

Save £64 - If you fancy yourself as an adventurer, then the carabiner loop means you can strap it on to your backpack, while the two-meter drop protection plus water and dust resistance means that even the most clumsy of us would struggle to break it!

If you're unsure of where to start when it comes to Cyber Monday external hard drive deals, we recommend the WD My Passport line for its fast transfer speeds, affordable price point, and small form factor. Though, if you're after something properly huge for your console or gaming PC, the Seagate Expansion HDD (with capacities up to 16TB) is likely all the storage space you could ever need.

