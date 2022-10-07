Cyber Monday external hard drive deals 2022: what to expect this yeaer

If you're looking to upgrade your storage this sales period, then be sure to be prepared for this year's Cyber Monday external hard drive deals. In order to make sure you get the best deal you need to know what to expect, so we've summarised everything from last year's deals right down to what we think will be discounted this year.
External hard drives are a clean and affordable solution here. No motherboard conflicts, no upgrade kits, no hard drive cloning – all you need is a drive and a cable and you can substantially boost your system's storage space. With external SSDs on the rise as well, moving things to and from your external drive is also faster than ever, and this makes it much easier to integrate a new drive into your routine.
If you're specifically after an external HDD for your new-gen console, it's best to check out our guides to the best PS5 external hard drives and best Xbox Series X external hard drives. Just remember that it currently isn't possible to play PS5 or Xbox Series X games from an external HDD - you can transfer them to the external storage to free up some space, but you can only play them once you've re-installed them onto your console's internal hard drive.
If you're looking to spend a little more, the best SSDs for gaming will let you launch games without reinstalling them onto the system, and they're a lot faster than standard HDDs. Sound good? Check out our guide to the Cyber Monday SSD deals to see what savings are on NVMe, SATA III, and external options at ultrafast speeds.
Cyber Monday hard drive deals FAQs
Where will the best Cyber Monday external hard drive deals be?
Amazon is the best place to find the deepest Cyber Monday external hard drive deals, as well as offers on internal HDDs, so this online retailer should be your first port of call when the day arrives. We've also seen the likes of Newegg and eBuyer hold some extensive offers of their own, too, so we advise keeping an eye on the tech-centric storefronts as well. Here's what you can currently expect from all the biggest online retailers right now.
US:
Amazon: Deep discounts on WD Black, Toshiba, and Seagate hard drives (opens in new tab)
Best Buy: You can currently save up to $160 on Western Digital HDDs (opens in new tab)
Newegg: Right now you can save up to 21% on WD external HDDs (opens in new tab)
Walmart: There's representation from major brands, but few deals on (opens in new tab)
B&H Photo: Right now you can save $60 on Seagate 10TB expansion HDDs (opens in new tab)
UK:
Amazon: Consistently low prices on Toshiba, WD, and Seagate drives (opens in new tab)
Currys: Little in the way of offers, but the prices are consistently low (opens in new tab)
eBuyer: Steady discounts on all major external HDD brands and sizes (opens in new tab)
Laptops Direct: Great prices on 2.5-inch / small external hard drives (opens in new tab)
Are Cyber Monday external hard drive deals live now?
Cyber Monday is slated for November 28, this year. It's worth pointing out, however, that the Cyber Monday external hard drive deals began on Saturday morning and we expect them to continue through the week. This is because more often than not, this particular sales event is in addition to what was available on Black Friday, rather than standing up on its own.
Is it worth waiting for the Cyber Monday external hard drive deals?
Yes! But also no. Given that we're now in October, our main attention should be focused on the Black Friday external hard drive deals first, and then the Cyber Monday external hard drive deals. The Friday and its big deals come earlier so let's concentrate on those first, and use Cyber Monday and its deals as an excellent backup, and safety point. You never know, the Cyber Monday deals might just throw up a surprise or two, even after the Friday madness.
Cyber Monday external hard drive deals: what to expect
Amazon (opens in new tab) is one of the better places to find Cyber Monday external hard drive deals, and this is evidenced when looking back at what was available last year.
The WD My Passport 5TB is one of the more perennially popular external hard drives, and it reached its historically lowest-ever price around the Cyber Monday period last year ($90 down from its usual $150 MSRP). Similarly, as far as massive external HDDs are concerned, WD Elements 12TB drive recently saw its historically lowest-ever price in June, plummeting to $142.87 from its $310 retail price. We're confident that this model could be discounted again for Cyber Monday as the prices tend to fluctuate often.
Things are particularly promising on the internal front, too. Take the Seagate Exos X16 14TB HDD, which is currently at its historically lowest-ever price on Amazon - $293 down from its $590 - for a total saving of $296. We're aware that this is one of the more extreme examples, but if you're on the hunt for some super-sized storage on Cyber Monday then it's definitely worth looking into.
Last years Cyber Monday external hard drive deals in the US
SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD |
$240 $129.99 at Best Buy
Save $110 - If you have any concerns about taking your data out on your travels, then this extreme drive can allay your fears by providing robust storage that can easily survive any knocks or scrapes, and there's a big saving to be made too.
Last years Cyber Monday external hard drive deals in the UK
WD Black D10 8TB Game Drive |
£180 £157 at Currys
Save £23 - If you've spent years building up a huge library of games, supplemented through PS Plus or Game Pass, then don't worry as this drive can take them all. It uses its own power supply, but does provide two extra USB charging ports for your peripherals.
WD Elements 12TB Desktop |
£252 £230.95 at Amazon
Save £21 - If your system is stacked with files and you need somewhere to store them all, then this behemoth 12TB external drive from WD should take care of business, and it's ready to start backing up straight out of the box. The discount on this one has shrunk, but that's still a fair price for a lot of space.
SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable SSD |
£222 £156.258.09 at Amazon
Save £64 - If you fancy yourself as an adventurer, then the carabiner loop means you can strap it on to your backpack, while the two-meter drop protection plus water and dust resistance means that even the most clumsy of us would struggle to break it!
If you're unsure of where to start when it comes to Cyber Monday external hard drive deals, we recommend the WD My Passport line for its fast transfer speeds, affordable price point, and small form factor. Though, if you're after something properly huge for your console or gaming PC, the Seagate Expansion HDD (with capacities up to 16TB) is likely all the storage space you could ever need.
