Cyber Monday external hard drive deals: what to expect this year

Cyber Monday external hard drive deals are another chance to make massive savings on the best external hard drives that money can buy. If you've been wanting to store your games easier on the best gaming PC or best gaming laptop reliably, then they could be the perfect solution.

Of course, it isn't just PC gamers who can make the most of Cyber Monday external hard drive deals, as the best PS5 external hard drives and best Xbox Series X external hard drives have proven themselves to be popular storage solutions for the newest console generation.

It should be noted that you currently cannot launch Xbox Series X games or PS5 games from an external hard drive. At this point in time, you can store those titles, but they must be transferred over to the respective console's in-built SSD in order to run. However, PS4 games running on PS5 will, in fact, boot up from an external hard drive, and the same is true for all original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games running through the Xbox Series X.

It's not all about external hard drives, however. When it comes to storage solutions on PC, internal hard drives can prove to be a cost-effective way of storing massive amounts of data, especially when they are on sale over Cyber Monday.

The one major drawback to using hard drives (whether internal or external) is that they are slower than what you may find with the best SSD for gaming. If speedy performance is of the utmost importance to you, then we suggest keeping an eye on the Black Friday SSD deals, for NVMe, SATA III, and external options at ultrafast speeds.

When will Cyber Monday external hard drive deals start? Cyber Monday is slated for November 29, this year. It's worth pointing out, however, that the Cyber Monday external hard drive deals are likely to begin on Saturday morning and continue through the weekend at the very least up until Monday. This is because more often than not, this particular sales event is in addition to what was available on Black Friday, rather than standing up on its own.

Cyber Monday external hard drive deals: what to expect Amazon is one of the better places to find Cyber Monday external hard drive deals, and this is evidenced when looking back at what was available last year. The WD My Passport 5TB is one of the more perennially popular external hard drives, and it reached its historically lowest-ever price around the Cyber Monday period last year ($90 down from its usual $150 MSRP). Similarly, as far as massive external HDDs are concerned, WD Elements 12TB drive recently saw its historically lowest-ever price in June, plummeting to $142.87 from its $310 retail price. We're confident that this model could be discounted again for Cyber Monday as the prices tend to fluctuate often. Things are particularly promising on the internal front, too. Take the Seagate Exos X16 14TB HDD, which is currently at its historically lowest-ever price on Amazon - $293 down from its $590 - for a total saving of $296. We're aware that this is one of the more extreme examples, but if you're on the hunt for some super-sized storage on Cyber Monday then it's definitely worth looking into.

(Image credit: Western Digital)

Today's best deals

Our price comparison software works day and night to bring you the best external hard drive deals this side of Cyber Monday.

Today's best external hard drive deals

If you're unsure of where to start when it comes to Cyber Monday external hard drive deals, we recommend the WD My Passport line for its fast transfer speeds, affordable price point, and small form factor. Though, if you're after something properly huge for your console or gaming PC, the Seagate Expansion HDD (with capacities up to 16TB) is likely all the storage space you could ever need.

Complete your gaming setup for less with Cyber Monday gaming chair deals and Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals