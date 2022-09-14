The Cobra Kai team have "lots of ideas" for future spinoffs

The Cobra Kai co-creators say they have "ideas" for future spinoffs – but are still focused on the here and now with the Netflix series.

"That’s what we love most about the franchise: anybody watching our show sees how many characters are entering in and there’s part of us that never wants to stop," Hayden Schlossberg tells GamesRadar+ about the idea of expanding the Karate Kid universe even further.

He continues, "We do have a place where it’s all going, but that doesn’t mean the world has to stop there. We have lots of ideas of continuing [the universe] and keeping the Karate Kid vibes going through other stories and other shows and different formats for that."

The executive producer, though, is keen to temper any expectations of imminent spin-offs. "Right now, we’re focused on Cobra Kai. But we have things in our mind, for sure," Schlossberg says.

So we’ll have to wait a little while longer to see if Bert: A Karate Kid Story or Penis Breath: Origins makes it on to streaming.

In terms of the mainline series, the creators have also said "nothing" has been filmed for Cobra Kai season 6. A new Cobra Kai theory, though, might have unlocked one of series villain Terry Silver’s most tragic secrets, one which could play a major role in future episodes.

