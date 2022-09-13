Cobra Kai theory unlocks one of Terry Silver’s biggest secrets

Terry Silver: karate king and megalomaniac mastermind. But what makes him tick? While Karate Kid Part 3 and the past two seasons of Cobra Kai have covered the sensei’s surface-level motivations for his continual harassment of Daniel LaRusso, a new fan theory doing the rounds on social media could hint at a tragic background for the villain.

"Does anyone else think Terry Silver might be dying?" u/KomradeKlassics posted on Reddit (opens in new tab). The reasoning is sound, too. As laid out in the theory, the fourth season sees Silver handling a bottle of pills, with a butler also asking on separate occasions whether he needs a doctor or his medicine.

The compelling evidence continues to mount, with a scene in Cobra Kai season 5 featuring Terry bumping into Johnny and Carmen in a hospital elevator, a moment that felt oddly out of place unless it was leading somewhere.

Couple that with Silver’s melodramatic declaration of "youth being the one thing that money can’t buy" and it stands to reason that the primary motivator for entering the Sekai Takai and taking over the valley with Cobra Kai is cementing his legacy before he dies.

It also plays into the series’ strengths. If nothing else, Cobra Kai is able to consistently and expertly reframe villains through a more tragic lens. First Johnny, then Kreese – might Terry’s brush with death put him squarely in the frame for a redemption arc?

