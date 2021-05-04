Cobra Kai season 4 has finished filming and here’s a new set photo to mark the occasion

Quiet! Cobra Kai season 4 has now finished filming, which is news that should excite all budding Eagle Fang fans everywhere. To celebrate, a new set photo Johnny Lawrence actor William Zabka coiled and ready to attack has been released.

Posted on Twitter with the hash brown – sorry, hashtag – #SentFromMySmartPhone, Zabka confirmed that the production has officially wrapped after three-and-a-half months of filming.

After 3 1/2 months of production, I’m proud to say #CobraKaiSeason4 is officially wrapped! “Ready???! LET’S BEGIN!”#sentfrommysmartphone🦅 pic.twitter.com/1aX3Hj247OMay 1, 2021 See more

Co-creator Jon Hurwitz also reflected on the shoot, which was one of the first major series to resume filming with COVID protocols in 2021. Appearing alongside Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg, the other key creatives involved in the Karate Kid sequel series, Hurwitz toasted a job well done on Twitter.

"It was a challenge filming a season of TV during a pandemic, but our cast and crew waxed on, struck hard, and bit like eagles each and every day," Hurwitz said. "The end result will be our most ambitious season yet! Can’t wait for you to see it!"

So, when can we see it? Netflix has recently revealed that Cobra Kai season 4 is set to launch alongside the likes of The Witcher season 2 in Q4 2021. That’s between October and December 2021, meaning we’re around six months out from seeing the culmination of a tournament that is set to see Johnny and Daniel join forces to combat Kreese’s Cobra Kai dojo.

