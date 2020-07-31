This Hulu free trial now lasts an entire month instead of one week - try it today

A Hulu free trial has always been a great way to get a taste of what the popular streaming service has to offer, but if you never quite got around to it, then your patience, hesitance, or maybe even forgetfulness, has truly been rewarded.

And that's because instead of a mere 7-day freebie, the Hulu free trial now lasts for an entire month! Better yet, Hulu isn't being stingy as you can use this free trial on both the cheapest membership or even the no-ads version. Head on over and take a look.

So give it a go today and you get a whole month to try before you become a paying customer, and there's no limit on how much you can watch. Yep, that's plenty of time to smash through some boxsets.

The streaming service is home to award-winning Originals like The Handmade's Tale and the recently revived Veronica Mars. you'll also find favorites like American Horror Story, Handmaid's Tale, Little Fires Everywhere, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Family Guy, and American Dad. Hit movies like Parasite, Bumblebee, and Palm Springs are here too. It's also packed with stuff for the kids, including, Adventure Time, Regular Show, and plenty of other cartoons.

When you head over to the site, you'le be offered free trials of multiple versions. The cheapest has ads, but only costs $5.99 a month if you keep it when the free trial ends. The other options ditches ads (so no more annoying interruptions throughout the show) and will cost $11.99 after the trial. Or, if you're looking to add live TV into the mix (where the price jumps up to $54.99 a month), there is still a free trial option, but only for a week.

We'd recommend treating yourself to the $11.99 no ads version to be honest, as they can be a little annoying. That being said, all three bundles can be canceled at any time and you can upgrade or downgrade as you see fit. So if you go for the cheapest version, but find it a bit too ad-heavy, you can always go up a tier - or just cancel the whole lot if you're not enjoying it. No contracts, no hassle. Perfect.

If just seven days is more than enough time for you to sample what Hulu has to offer, you might want to check out Hulu + Live TV bundle which includes over 60 live and on-demand channels, as well as all of the other Hulu content. After your first week, it's $54.99 per month. You won't be charged until the end of the trial period, and you can cancel at any time during the seven days to avoid getting charged.

If you want even more content, and the likes of Disney+ and ESPN+ would go down a storm in your household, for just $12.99 per month you can get both of those services as well as Hulu (ad-supported). The catch with this option is that there isn't a free trial, but you can cancel at any time. Either way, Hulu's got you covered on the entertainment front for the foreseeable future. Want to know more about the house of mouse's service, check out our Disney Plus review or the latest Disney Plus bundles.