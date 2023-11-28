Chris Evans debunks those Avengers reunion rumors

Avengers… don't assemble? Marvel star Chris Evans has debunked rumours that the original Avengers crew will be reuniting.

A report recently suggested that the original six Avengers – Evans's Captain America, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, and Chris Hemsworth's Thor – could be teaming up again for a new film, with Variety claiming "there have been talks to bring back the original gang for an Avengers movie."

But, according to Evans, he's heard no news of a reunion. "I always see those reports too, and it's news to me," he said on The View. "I think every couple months, someone says they're getting Downey, and Hemsworth, and Scarlett, and everyone's coming back... No one's spoken to me about it."

Plus, it sounds like the project would have to be pretty perfect to tempt Evans back into the red, white, and blue. "I would never say never, but I really – I'm very protective," he added. "It's a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right."

As for the upcoming Avengers movies that are definitely happening, news recently broke that Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron would be penning Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (he was already set to write Avengers: Secret Wars).

The news comes after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton stepped away from directing The Kang Dynasty (though he'll continue with his other Marvel projects).

Next up for Marvel is Disney Plus series Echo, a spin-off of Hawkeye focusing on Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez. That show arrives January 10, 2024. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.