Marvel has reportedly talked about bringing back the OG Avengers – including Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man

Marvel Studios, like so many on Earth-616, could be looking to the Avengers in an emergency. In this case, the studio’s flagging fortunes could reportedly be propped up by a new movie starring the OG lineup – including dead characters Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow.

According to a Variety source, "there have been talks to bring back the original gang for an Avengers movie."

Expectations should be tempered, however. The same report – which details Marvel entering a new era without the guarantee of surefire success that followed them for over a decade – suggests the studio "hasn’t yet committed to the idea."

The original Avengers group, consisting of Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) led the way in Marvel’s first three Phases. The Infinity Saga culminated in Avengers: Endgame, a movie that killed off two Avengers and fractured Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Marvel Studios, meanwhile, does have two Avengers movies on the slate – but it’s not known if they factor into any plans to reunite the original team.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is all set for May 1, 2026; Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled for release on May 7, 2027.

Loki season 2, currently streaming on Disney Plus, is slowly setting up the emerging threat of Kang.