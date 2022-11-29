Channing Tatum's Bond-style movie heading to Amazon after major bidding war

Channing Tatum is re-teaming with Bullet Train director David Leitch for Red Shirt, a new movie that has been snapped up by Amazon Studios. Based on an original pitch by X-Men's Simon Kinberg, the film is being described as an international spy thriller, but for now, plot details remain under wraps.

Kelly McCormick and Leitch are set to produce under their 87 North production banner, while Tatum will do the same with his company, Free Association, along with his partners Peter Kiernan and Reid Carolin. Kinberg is on board to produce through Genre Films.

According to Deadline, Amazon beat out the likes of Paramount, Sony, Universal, and Netflix following a major bidding war for the title, which is believed to be one of the biggest sales of the year.

It's no surprise, really, that the studios would want to snap up the property, given Tatum and Leitch's successes in 2022. Over the last few months, the former has appeared in Dog, which made a respectable $84 million off the back of a $15 million budget, and The Lost City, which grossed close to $200 million at the global box office. Leitch's action comedy Bullet Train, which sees Brad Pitt play a reluctant assassin who gets caught up in an elaborate plot to kill a Russian crime lord aboard a high-speed train, made $240 million.

Tatum will next be seen in trilogy capper Magic Mike's Last Dance and Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut P Island. He is currently filming Apple Studios' flick Project Artemis opposite Scarlett Johansson, while Leitch is about to kick off production on The Fall Guy with Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling.

While we wait for more news on Red Shirt