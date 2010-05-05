Cannes under siege

Just when you thought European weather conditions were looking up, the French Riviera between Nice and Cannes has been struck by colossal waves measuring up to ten meters in height.



The onslaught left beachside restaurants and small businesses damaged, and overturned several cars near the renowned Croisette in Cannes. In spite of the Roland Emmerich-worthy mental image conjured up by these reports, no residents were harmed in the incident.

The deputy mayor of Cannes, David Lisnard, is confident that the damage will not affect the upcoming film festival, due to begin next Wednesday. Lisnard was quoted as saying there would be "a few days of putting things right, but that Cannes would be "ready, clean, impeccable and sunny" for the festival.

Cannes they fix it in time?