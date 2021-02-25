Call of Duty: Warzone Shipwreck location is an incredibly hot drop right now

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 has just launched as of earlier today, and Shipwreck is proving to be a massive hot drop point for the vast majority of players.

If you want an example of just how hot a drop Shipwreck is in Call of Duty: Warzone right now, see the screenshot from the Warzone subreddit just below. As you can see, the majority of players in the lobby are dropping right on Shipwreck, with the intent to check out the brand new addition to the battle royale game.

That is, in short, the reason why Shipwreck is such a highly popular drop point on the Warzone map right now. When Warzone Season 2 launched earlier today, several map changes were made to Verdansk, one of them being the huge cargo tanker finally running aground and joining the battle royale map in full, providing players a brand new location, as well as zombies, to loot and shoot.

It's no wonder, then, that everyone's so keen to land on the new addition. Warzone Season 2 has introduced a slew of other additions to the game, including four new Operators, six new weapons, a new battle pass, and more. However, the Shipwreck location appears to be one of the more popular new additions to the game, if the screenshot above and video clip below is anything to go by.

This actually isn't uncommon in battle royale games. We can pretty clearly recall new locations on the Fortnite and Apex Legends maps always being a hotly contested drop point whenever they're introduced for the first time in their respective games. The new addition of the cargo tanker to the Verdansk map is just the latest in this long-established trend.

