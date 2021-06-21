Call of Duty: Warzone players are dying to a killer door

Call of Duty: Warzone players are falling victim to a killer door.

As you can see in the gameplay clip from the Call of Duty: Warzone subreddit just below, there's one particular door in the Karst River Salt Mine area of the map which has turned out to be the most lethal thing in the game. It turns out that if you get too close to this one door, it'll immediately put you into a downed state as though you'd been shot in the head with the world's most powerful sniper rifle.

This is a downright weird bug in Warzone but, truth be told, it's actually not caused too much upset on the Warzone subreddit. Despite the title of the post above pleading for the game's developer to fix the issue, most of the comments below the original post are joking about how the player in the video sacrificed themselves in the name of science. There's also a few prods at the player still using a round mini-map, for some reason.

In all, it's pretty safe to say that this is one of the more harmless bugs to hit Warzone in recent weeks, despite the fact that the door itself can kill players kitted out with a full set of body armor. Last week, you might recall that the Armored Cargo Trucks had to be pulled from the battle royale game just a few hours after they launched, due to a new invisibility glitch rendering some players untraceable when they used the vehicles.

The Armored Cargo Trucks making their debut in the regular battle royale mode was a pretty exciting prospect, alongside the launch of Season 4. The new season introduced a completely new battle pass for players to progress through, as well as a new Operator, a new weapon, and 10 new weapon Blueprints to unlock. All this content is still available right now in Raven Software's battle royale game, and it will be until the next season inevitably launches further down the line.

Warzone Season 4 | Warzone Red Doors | Warzone Special Weapons | Warzone Assault Rifle Golf | New Warzone map | Call of Duty Warzone tips | Warzone Error codes | Is Warzone down? | Warzone best guns | Warzone Patch notes | Best Warzone FARA 83 loadouts | Warzone best MAC-10 loadouts | Best Warzone MG82 loadouts | Best Warzone M16 loadouts | Best Warzone C58 loadout