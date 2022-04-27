Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific season 3 is live with Caldera changes, new operators and weapons, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific season 3 is now live, and it introduces Godzilla-sized changes to Caldera as well as new weapons, a new operator, and the return of the fan-favorite Iron Trials mode, which you'll remember from the original Verdansk map.

Titled Classified Arms, Warzone Pacific's big season 3 update sets up the arrival of what might be Call of Duty's most ridiculous crossover characters: Godzilla and King Kong. The pair of famous monsters have been awakened by Nazi bombs detonated in the last season, and they'll arrive to wreak havoc on Caldera at a later point in season 3, in a limited-time event titled Operation Monarch. Thankfully, there's a brand new task force of elite operators and a few powerful new weapons to help in humanity's fight against King Kong of Duty and Codzilla.

Caldera also looks dramatically different in anticipation of its upcoming guests. There's a new point of interest between the ruins and mines where you'll find supply boxes and clues pointing to the famous monsters' imminent arrival. Caldera also has a new three-lane offshore gulag where you can duke it out with other players before matches. And never mind the dark storm brewing in the skies above, you'll also find ancient cave paintings, massive skulls, an otherwordly axe, and changes to Caldera's peak, lagoon, and runway locations.

(Image credit: Activision)

Three new operators are arriving in Warzone Pacific with season 3: Mateo Hernandez, Florence Carter, and Kim Tae Young, who make up the S.O.T.F. 008 task force. Mateo Hernandez, a sniper dedicated to defending the innocent and fighting injustice, has arrived along with season 3's launch, while the other two operators are coming later in the season.

The new operators are bringing along some new weapons to shake up your loadout in Warzone Pacific season 3. The M1916 marksman rifle is available at launch and balances ample power with a quickfire rate for a good all-arounder. The other new gun available at launch, the Nikita AVT assault rifle, is accurate and reliable with best-in-class fire rate.

The quickest way to get your hands on the new guns and operator is by purchasing the season 3 battle pass and shootin' your way through the first 20 levels.

There are also some key balancing updates arriving with season 3. You can check out the complete patch notes for the full breakdown, but know that the max range for one-shot sniper kills has been reduced, stun grenades' effect duration is down, and medical syringes' regeneration rate has been decreased.

The Warzone Pacific season 3 update will require a whopping 43 GB on PS4 and PS5, 40 GB on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and 38 GB on PC.

