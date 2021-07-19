Call of Duty: Warzone invisibility glitch has reared its head once again

The Call of Duty: Warzone invisibility glitch seems to have returned once again.

Over the last weekend, the post below emerged on the official Call of Duty: Warzone subreddit. In the gameplay clip itself, we can see a player getting pelted from bullets, but when they attempt to work out where the bullets are actually coming from, there's no one to be seen. Shortly after trying to leg it out of the whole messy situation, they're gunned down by the unseen assailant.

When they check the killcam though, it turns out their foe wasn't just hiding really well, but was clearly invisisble.

This can only mean one thing: the invisibility glitch has returned to Call of Duty: Warzone. Somehow, the infamous glitch has once again made its way back into the smash-hit battle royale shooter, and checking the comments underneath the original subreddit post above would appear to confirm that at least several other players have fallen victim to invisible players.

This is at least the third time that the invisibility glitch has surfaced in Call of Duty: Warzone, by our count. Late last year in 2020, the brand new attack helicopters had to be disabled due to players utilizing a new exploit to turn themselves invisible when interacting with the new vehicles.

Just a few months later in February 2021, the invisibility glitch returned, albeit confined to only one mode this time instead of the entire game. This time around, the Armored Royale mode, which has teams of players defending their armored cargo truck as they move around the map, had to be pulled from the game due to teams turning invisible when using the trucks themselves.

Later on in June, Armored Cargo trucks made their debut in the main battle royale mode of Warzone, but had to be pulled after a few hours due to the invisibility glitch resurfacing once again. It's a shame that the Call of Duty community has experienced so many players taking advantage of the exploit over the past year, but we can be sure that developer Raven Software is hard at work on a fix as always.

Warzone best guns | Best Warzone FARA 83 loadouts | CARV 2 Warzone loadouts | Best Warzone MG82 loadouts | Best Warzone C58 loadout | Warzone best PPSh 41 loadouts | Warzone best sniper | Warzone best MAC-10 loadouts | Warzone AUG loadouts | best Warzone ZRG 20mm loadouts | Best Warzone FR 5.56 loadouts | Warzone best FFAR loadouts | Warzone best SMGs | Best Warzone M16 loadouts | Warzone M4 builds | Warzone best shotgun | Warzone MP5 builds | Warzone best LC10 loadouts