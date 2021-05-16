Call of Duty: Warzone has now banned over 500,000 cheaters

Call of Duty: Warzone co-developer Raven Software has revealed that over 500,000 cheaters have been banned from the battle royale's servers.

In a recent tweet from the studio's official social media channel, Raven said that after banning over 30,000 "malicious accounts" on May 13, that brings the total number of bans to "over half a million accounts".

Banned over 30,000 malicious accounts across Call of Duty yesterday... bringing us to over half a million accounts banned in #Warzone. 🚫May 14, 2021 See more

Many of the responses to the tweet are complaining about the bans, most of which insist they've done nothing wrong and were only banned because an unscrupulous player had hijacked their accounts.

No doubt in an effort to refrain from publicizing cheating methods or means, the developer stopped short of revealing what kind of behavior would result in a ban, and it didn't clarify what proportion of that 500,000 could be attributed to the different platforms the free-to-play game is available upon to play.

