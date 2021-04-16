Brie Larson taught Tessa Thompson how to play Fortnite and it's adorable

Actors Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson recently sat down to play some Fortnite together in a dream Marvel hero gaming duo. Check out the video above, and try not to smile. You can't do it, can you?

Larson recently shared her own custom Fortnite skin and personal loadout for players to purchase from the game's item shop, and when a fan asked to see her Fortnite skills, she obliged - but decided to bring another superhero along for the fun. Larson tagged Thompson in a tweet asking if she wanted to join her in a Fortnite gaming sesh, and Thompson replied "Yes plz." Larson plays Captain Marvel in the MCU, while Thompson plays Valkyrie, and the two are only ever together in an Avengers: Endgame scene, so it's great to see the two hanging out more - even if it's just over a video call.

Yes plz @brielarson https://t.co/YG7K76X7j6April 15, 2021 See more

It's clear they've got a rapport outside of the MCU, as Larson decides to give Thompson the reigns, despite the latter never playing Fortnite before. It starts with Thompson picking out a skin and Larson's hilarious explanation of them: "It's just an outfit...you don't get any advantages by being any sort of person. You're not better or worse by being a pancake man." Shortly after, as Larson sails into the Coral Castle area, she points out that "three people have already perished." Thompson's concern is palpable, although she's clearly confused as to what's killing players. "What are the dangers here?" she asks. "PEOPLE!" Larson shouts back.

The two also wax poetic about the dietary options in Fortnite. After Larson drinks a shield potion, Thompson gets excited at the prospect of "snacks in the game" and Larson points out that you can now kill and eat wolves and frogs in the game. Thompson isn't too into that, however, and asks if you can be a vegetarian. "You can be vegan - you can be any diet in this game," Larson realizes.

By the end of the video, Thompson has "coached" Larson through to a Victory Royale, although she mostly just asks questions and provides moral support. Despite that, I'd have her on my team any day. There's already a Captain Marvel skin, but Valkyrie skin, when?

