Bolster your Switch memory stores with this $15 microSDXC card deal

Always running out of space on your Switch? Deleting things every time you want to install a new game? Join the club. It doesn't have to be this way, though. You can simply add another Switch memory card into the mix on the cheap!

It's easier than ever to do right now, since Best Buy is offering SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Memory Cards for just $15 right now, which is a whopping $53 off their normal price of $68! Buy one, buy two, buy three – you may as well, because you never know when you're going to need more space.

With games like Pokémon Sword and Shield, Astral Chain, and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening on their way to the system, you're going to need as much help as you can get since Switch space is at a premium.

Need some ideas to fill up that memory card now that it's on its way? Check out our picks for the best Switch games out there. Happy downloading!

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.