Bob Odenkirk enters his mid-life crisis in first teaser for AMC's Lucky Hank

AMC has unveiled the first teaser for Lucky Hank starring Bob Odenkirk.

"I've always been a difficult man," Odenkirk's Hank tells the camera. "I specialize in minor strife and insignificant irritation. That's my lane."

Previously titled Straight Man, the comedy-drama follows William Henry Devereaux Jr., the unlikely chairman of the English department at the underfunded (fictional) West Central Pennsylvania University. In the novel by Richard Russo, Henry AKA Hank suffers a midlife crisis, and even threatens to kill a campus goose unless the department receives a budget increase. (In the teaser, we do, in fact, see a goose walk by his office door.)

Aaron Zelman (Criminal Mind, Damages) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office) serve as co-showrunners. Mireille Enos plays Lily, Hank's wife and the vice principal of the local high school. Diedrich Bader, Sara Amini, Suzanne Cryer, and Cedric Yarborough also star. AMC gave the series an eight-episode order last April.

"I have loved the mix of comedy and drama in Better Call Saul," Odenkirk previously said. "And this is another story with a unique dynamic, and the kind of closely observed character writing and exploration that AMC has become the touchstone for. It’s going to be fun to play and watch." Better Call Saul ran for six seasons on AMC, earning 46 Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Lucky Hank is set to premiere on March 19 on AMC and AMC+.

