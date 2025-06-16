New King of the Hill teaser has a perfect Hank gag, and fans have declared "we are so back"

King of the Hill S14 | Father's Day | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

There's a lot of expectation for Hulu's upcoming King of the Hill revival, as fans are worried about how the beloved 1997 animated show is going to be adapted into the present. After a promising first look featuring the show's main characters, a new clip is giving fans a taste of Hank's return.

To celebrate Father's Day, Hulu released a teaser titled Fatherly Advice from Hank Hill, featuring three of Hank's valuable life lessons – keep things simple, there's always room for improvement, and don't forget who is in charge. You can check out the full teaser above to see the perfect examples for these lessons, including the importance of drinking cold beer and the power dynamics of a family barbecue.

A fan of the show shared the clip on Reddit saying "we are so back", with many users praising the return of Hank's dad humor, particularly his Uber joke. In the teaser, Hank gives his Uber driver only four stars telling him it's so "you have something to work towards".

"That Uber 4-star joke is peak Hank. I can't wait," wrote one fan, while others described it as "the most Hank thing ever".

It seems like fans have nothing to worry about, as the revival is maintaining the essence of the original show and Hank Hill is as hilarious as ever. The new show will see Hank and Peggy returning to their old Arlen neighborhood after living in Saudi Arabia for some time.

The show's creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels and new showrunner Saladin K. Patterson talked about the new episodes in a recent interview. "A lot has happened in the world since the original run of the show ended. There's just a lot more for Hank to complain about," said Judge.

"Hank always represented the sensible middle, the old show did a great job handling the extremes and kind of pushing people towards what the common-sense middle was," Patterson added. "Well, Hank's been gone, and while he's gone, the country's changed so much that where Hank stood in the middle isn't really the middle anymore."

The new King of the Hill revival will premiere all 10 episodes on Hulu on August 4. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond.