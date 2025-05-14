King of the Hill is back with a first look that has everyone but Hank living in the 21st century

We've got our first look at Hulu's upcoming King of the Hill revival , and the single image manages to nail the personalities of all four of the beloved show's main characters. Bill Dauterive, Hank Hill, Dale Gribble, and the mononymous Boomhauer (his first name is Jeff, but no one calls him that) are lined up in their usual place by Hank's picket fence, with the immediately recognizable environment given a 2025 twist thanks to the presence of all manner of cutting edge technology.

Check it out:

I’ll tell you what. The King is returning soon, on @Hulu and #HuluOnDisneyPlus. #KingOfTheHill pic.twitter.com/61dQYyABXqMay 14, 2025

Bill retrieves a food order from Mega-Lo Delivery. Boomhauer is buried in an iPad. And perhaps most hilariously of all, Dale vapes while wearing a VR headset. Only Hank seems vaguely perturbed by the intrusion of all the tech, including the drone that's delivering a new six-pack of the gang's favorite Alamo Beer.

I've seen every episode of King of the Hill at least 20 times - call it "comfort viewing" in my house - and like Hank in the image, I've been inherently skeptical at the idea of the show coming into 2025. The modern trend of reviving every show and franchise hasn't always hit the mark, and sometimes it's been downright dreadful.

But seeing how the 2025 King of the Hill revival has managed to channel the essence of each character into a single teaser image does give me hope that the show will find a way to feel fresh while also honoring the characters we know so well.

While I've still got some trepidation at seeing my favorite show brought back in a particularly volatile social era, perhaps some of King of the Hill's satirically charged take on finding kindness in an ever stranger world will be exactly what we need.

Hulu says the new King of the Hill will premiere on the streaming service "soon," though there's been no announcement of a specific release date.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond.