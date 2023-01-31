Hulu greenlights new King of the Hill series

An all-new King of the Hill series from creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels is headed to Hulu.

Judge and Daniels will return to executive producer alongside showrunner Saladin Patterson. The returning original voice cast includes Kathy Najimy as Peggy Hill, Stephen Root as Sgt. Bill Fontaine de La Tour Dauterive, Pamela Adlon as Bobby Hill, Johnny Hardwick as Dale Gribble aka Rusty Shackleford, and Lauren Tom as Connie.

"We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago," said Craig Erwich, President at ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television streaming originals. "This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we’re so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group."

The series premiered on Fox in 1997, running for 13 seasons until 2009, and has been in syndication ever since. King of the Hill follows Hank Hill, manager at Strickland Propane, and his family, their friends, and takes a realistic approach to humor in the mundane aspects of everyday life.

"I’m so lucky to have been a part of this show from the very beginning and couldn’t be more excited to visit Arlen, Texas, once again with Mike, Greg, and Saladin, who together are bringing a whole new perspective to the original series," said Marci Proietto, Executive Vice President at 20th Televison Animation. "We all want to thank the fans for their overwhelming support because they helped make this happen, and I can’t wait to share this new iteration through the lens of 2023 America. In the words of our beloved Peggy Hill: 'Ho yeah!'"

