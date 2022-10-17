Black Friday RAM deals 2022: what to expect from this year's sales

If you're thinking about picking up some more memory for your rig then be sure to check out the Black Friday RAM deals which we are expecting to see this year. Based on last year we are hoping to see prices slashed on the likes of the best RAM for gaming.

Similar to last year, DDR4 ram is the star this year, and it's somehow gotten even cheaper. This year's deals have proven once again that, while the more powerful DDR5 will win in benchmark testing, DDR4 gets you the most bang for your buck. We're seeing large chip sets slash prices considerably, making more and faster RAM more accessible than ever.

Black Friday RAM deals FAQS

When will Black Friday RAM deals start? Black Friday is taking place on November 25 this year. However, we tend to see bigger online retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, rolling out tech offers leading up to and succeeding the event. This means that many of the deals could begin as early as the start of Thanksgiving week, and last throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday, concluding thereafter.

Black Friday RAM deals: what to expect Taking the Corsair Vengeance 32GB kit as an example, in previous years, the kit has been discounted to as low as $119 around the Black Friday period. That's a significant discount on the average going rate of $177 and the non-sale price of $192; a value that it holds consistently and often on Amazon (opens in new tab). At the same time, we're currently seeing the G.Skill Trident Z Neo at its lowest-ever price from the retailer, at $199.99, so it's highly likely that Black Friday could knock a few more dollars off its asking price, too. Things get more exciting when delving deeper into the more high-end options available from Amazon. Crucial Ballistix RGB 32GB is currently priced at $178 and rarely seeing sales throughout the year. However, Black Friday has dropped the kit to its lowest-ever rate at $127.99 - a full $50 off - in the past! If we do see Black Friday RAM deals hitting this particular model in 2021, we should get prices even lower than that of last year. Based on this knowledge, and pattern recognition, we're hoping that some of our favorite gaming RAM models will see at least a 10-25% discount. Some of the higher-end brands may plummet to their lowest ever prices, yet, if the trend is to be believed. Regardless, it's looking good for the hardcore gaming crowd if you've held off for the right time to upgrade.

Is it worth waiting until Black Friday to buy RAM? We generally see competitive prices on all the major gaming RAM models all year round, but Black Friday RAM deals are likely to be deeper than at any other point in the year, meaning that it's definitely worth waiting for if you have a specific model (or capacity in mind). As we've touched on above, Black Friday can be a time where certain models see their historically lowest-ever price.

Last year's best Black Friday RAM deals

(opens in new tab) Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB | $83 $66.99 at Newegg

Save $17 - Add a little extra flair to your RAM with this pack of two 8GB sticks from Corsair that come with RGB lighting built-in. We saw $32 off at Newegg, which was a great price for these 3200MHz options.

Speed: 3200MHz; Capacity: (8GB x 2)



(opens in new tab) OLOy OWL RGB 32GB | $127.99 $107.99 at Newegg

Save $20 - Not the biggest brand, but came highly rated and at a good price. This 32GB set also came with RGB detailing.

Speed: 3600MHz; Capacity: (16GB x 2)



(opens in new tab) Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB | $131.99 $104.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Amazon also had the 32GB version of the duo of Vengeance LPX sticks for $30 off.

Speed: 3200 MHz; Capacity: (16GB x 2)



(opens in new tab) PNY Anarchy-X 16GB | $84.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - Offering high speeds for reasonable prices, these sticks were a great option for upgrading on a budget.

Speed: 3200MHz; Capacity: (8GB x 2)



Last year's Black Friday RAM deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Crucial Ballistix Max 8GB | £38 £28.98 at Amazon

This single 8GB Crucial Ballistix Max RAM was never cheaper than this and served as the perfect way to upgrade your rig for such an aggressive price point, especially given how fast it is.

Speed: 3200 MHz; Capacity: (8GB x 1).





(opens in new tab) Crucial Ballistix Max 16GB | £75 £44.99 at Amazon

Save 40% - This was a brilliant deal on this 16GB dual-channel memory kit, with a quite frankly absurdly low price considering the capacity and the speed on offer here. It's hit a similar price point once before, but it was never this cheap prior.

Speed: 3200 MHz; Capacity: (8GB x 2).



(opens in new tab) Crucial Ballistix RGB 16GB | £91 £46.83 at Amazon

Save £44 - It was the lowest ever recorded price on this particular RGB gaming RAM, and offers exceptional value for money for anyone looking to upgrade to 32GB total, or build from scratch, for less.

Speed: 3200 MHz; Capacity: (8GB x 2).



(opens in new tab) Lexar Hades 16GB | £99 £79.03 at Amazon

Save £20 - This was the first time ever that this high-speed RGB RAM had ever dropped from its RRP, and offers fantastic value for after something that looks as nice as it performs.

Speed: 3600MHz; Capacity: (8GB x 2).



(opens in new tab) Corsair Vengeance Pro 16GB DDR4 | £78.99 £66.99 at Currys

Save £12 - This brilliant RBG-tastic DDR4 RAM was a great price and with such speeds, you're would've been tempted.

Speed: 3200 MHz; Capacity: (16GB x 2)

Today's best deals

(Image credit: Kingston)

Our price comparison software does the heavy lifting from all across the wide expanse of the internet to bring you the best RAM deals this side of Black Friday. We've rounded up all of today's lowest prices on some of the best RAM models we'd recommend keeping an eye on over the holiday period just below.

Today's best RAM deals

If you're at a bit of a loose end with which models to look into during the Black Friday RAM deals, then these are our personal hand-picked recommendations. We think that any particular variant of the G.Skill TridentZ line is definitely worth your time for its unparalleled price-to-performance ratio and general speeds.

Similarly, we've personally sworn by Corsair Vengeance (in its various incarnations) for years for a very good reason. Whether you opt for LED/RGB lighting models or not is entirely up to you, but if you're after reliable and affordable RAM, you can't do wrong here.

As you may know, some RAM kits are optimized for a particular generation of Intel or AMD processors, as such, it can be challenging to know what memory is compatible with your motherboard, especially if you haven't opened it up in a while. That's where the Patriot Viper Steel sticks cut through the confusion, with stable performance regardless of platform preference.

