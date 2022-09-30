Black Friday Pokemon deals 2022

With darker nights drawing in and Fall kicking off, it isn't too long until this year's Black Friday Pokemon deals arrive. This is always a chance to get a head start on your Christmas shopping or pick yourself up a little treat, especially because you’ll have a lot to choose from in terms of toys, collectibles, clothing, and more.

The annual Black Friday Pokemon deals are available at a variety of retailers in both the UK and the US, so no matter where you’re shopping from, you’re sure to find a good deal this season. There’s still a high chance those deals will sell out quickly though, so it’s always better to be prepared.

That's where we come in. Besides some hints and tips on how to make the most of the event, we've listed everything you need to know about the upcoming Black Friday Pokemon deals here.

Black Friday Pokemon deals - FAQs

When will the Black Friday Pokemon deals start? The sales event always happens on the final Friday of November, so this year's Black Friday Pokemon deals will take place on November 25. Not that the offers will be limited to this one day, of course - they start much earlier and end later than that, so keep an eye out from mid-November into early December.

Black Friday Pokemon deals - what to expect

There's always a lot to choose from during the sales, but we'd recommend keeping an eye on toys and merch in particular. These have received the majority of reductions in the past. As an example, the official Pikachu plush (opens in new tab) seems to drop to somewhere near its lowest price - hovering at around $13 instead of $20 - during November each year.

We've seen smaller action figures get price cuts during and just after the event as well. The Ash and Pikachu combo pack (opens in new tab) is a good case in point of why it's worth staying on your toes even after the official Black Friday Pokemon deals have wrapped up; it dipped below $10 in early December 2020.

Games are likely to get a discount during the Black Friday Pokemon deals too - in fact, they already are in some regions. To start with, Sword (opens in new tab) and Shield (opens in new tab) are prime candidates for a price cut seeing as they've been around for a little while. And because this is the slightly newer Arceus' first Black Friday, it's probably going to get a reduction as well.

Sadly, Black Friday Pokemon card deals are harder to come by. The popular trading card game isn't often reduced, so be sure to take advantage of any saving you see, no matter how small it is. It may be your best chance of the year.

Last year's best Black Friday Pokemon deals

(opens in new tab) New Pokemon Snap | $ 59.88 $49.94 at Walmart

Save $9.94 - This sequel to the N64's Snap is a delight, particularly when it was reduced by nearly $16. Full of hidden secrets and old favorites, it was well worth exploring.



(opens in new tab) Pokemon Sword | $59.99 $49.94 at Walmart

Save $10 - Missed out on the new Pokemon games when they launched a couple of years ago? Walmart was there to help ahead of the Black Friday Pokemon deals. Nintendo games rarely seem to get a decent discount, so this was a nice way to start the sales season.



(opens in new tab) Eevee 3-pack plush collection (Sylveon, Glaceon, Leafeon) | $34.99 $27.99 at GameStop

Save $7 - You could get three in one with this Eevee 3-pack plush collection. The three Eevee evolutions - Sylveon, Glaceon, and Leafeon - stand at 8-inches tall and are currently a GameStop exclusive item, meaning you wouldn’t be able to find it cheaper anywhere else.

(opens in new tab) Pokemon Bulbasaur Plush 24" | $49.99 $39.99 at GameStop

Save $10 - Who wouldn't want this large cuddly friend in their life? With a great saving on the price tag, this 24-inch plushie of a wonderful grass Pokemon was there to bring joy or delight to any Bulbasaur fan.

(opens in new tab) Pokemon Pikachu with Santa Hat Plush | $39.99 $31.99 at GameStop

Save $8 - If you were looking for a plush that would bring some festive spirit to your household, you could get this adorable cuddly Pikachu wearing a Santa hat for a great price. Measuring 24 inches, Santa Pikachu is a GameStop exclusive.

(opens in new tab) Pokemon Mimikyu T-Shirt | $19.99 $9 at GameStop

Save $10.99 - This Mimikyu t-shirt from GameStop got a welcome jump down to just $9. However, shoppers needed to act fast with this deal as it was extremely likely to sell out in the most common sizes.

