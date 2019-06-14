What was your favorite E3 2019 moment?

E3 2019 may be over, but we're still happily basking in the afterglow of all the E3 2019 games and announcements from throughout the week. Amidst all the hands-on demos and breaking news, we asked our writers what their favorite E3 2019 moments were, which run the gamut from the biggest reveals (Keanu, anyone?) to smaller game trailers we still loved. E3 2019 easily had some of the most memorable E3 moments in history, and these stood out as our personal favorites. If you want to relive everything E3 2019 had to offer, look no further than our comprehensive recaps. This is the latest in a series of big questions we'll be interrogating our writers with, so share your answers and suggestions for topics with us on Twitter.

So many things (but mostly the Breath of the Wild sequel)

I can't say Keanu Reeves, because that will be the correct answer for now and all time. I'll never forget being sat there as the on-screen reveal ended and that little door opened up on the side of the stage. GR+'s Managing Editor Rachel Weber, sat beside me, entered a state of near-catatonic shock. The good news is, I don't need to say it, either - since we now live in a world with a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel . Playing the first game with my two young children is, honestly, the most magical gaming experience I've ever had - a totally intoxicating world of discovery and wonder - since, well, the time I played The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as a backpacker, with two friends and myself tag-teaming through it. Ikumi Nakamura's honesty, passion, and poses deserve every meme, too. Dan Dawkins

Dragon Quest Builders 2

The Cyberpunk 2077 demo and the Xbox Project Scarlett reveal were huge for me (breathtaking, even), but I'm going to go slightly more niche with the Dragon Quest Builders 2 footage at Square Enix's show. I was extremely charmed by the first Dragon Quest Builders , but it left some pretty gaping holes that the new game looks to be plugging, and a more complete version of those ideas is close to my forever game. I love the freedom and building and limitless exploration of Minecraft, but I also need the structure of a beefy RPG like Dragon Quest, and throwing in that iconic Toriyama art feels almost too good to be true. The game's been out since December in Japan, and my heart has been aching for a Western release date since it was first announced back in 2017. July 12 can't come soon enough. Alan Bradley

Cyberpunk 2077's Keanu surprise

I've served my time at E3, and it takes a lot to surprise this old broad. New consoles? Suprise sequels? And it's out now? I've heard it all before. But when Cyberpunk 2077's trailer revealed Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand , my heart bashed against my rib cage like a rottweiler trying to get to a cat made of bacon. When seconds later the man himself emerged from a cloud of smoke like some sexy god of fire... I lost it. I've never ever screamed at a press conference before - I'm more of a polite applause girl than a demented whooper - but against my will I let out a strangled cry of utter delight. It helps that the game is my most wanted, and Keanu is human perfection, but mostly I appreciated how hard it must've been to keep it a secret. Think of all then people that will have seen Keanu concept art, footage, had to arrange for the man to get backstage and past a million gamers with Twitter accounts and a perverse hunger to spill the beans. Moments like this remind you why leaks kind of suck, and how special E3 can be. Rachel Weber

Watch Dogs: Legion actually taking a political stance

After The Division 2 managed to walk a fine line of saying absolutely nothing about American politics, despite the fact there were Make America Great Again references the moment you stepped into the opening mission, it was a refreshing site to see the word Brexit so heavily involved with the announcement of Watch Dogs: Legion . Britain is, after all, in turmoil right now, so setting a game in Blighty's capital in the near future without at least mentioning the fact it's potentially all gone to shit would've felt like a misnomer. But seeing the Union Jack, the Winston Churchill pig head, and talk of Brexit during the reveal salved my poor battered British heart. Finally, a game I can really take out my political aggro in. Bravo, Ubisoft, Bravo. Sam Loveridge

The Outer Worlds proves just how dark it can get with its 'cystypigs'

One of the only non-Keanu shaped surprises to emerge out of E3 for me came in the form of bacon-flavoured pig tumors. Seriously, hear me out. During our demo of The Outer Worlds , Obsidian showed off its unique approach to dark humoured world building, in which the main character comes across a factory farm full of 'cystypigs', who really do look as disgusting as they sound. In case you're wondering (of course you are), cystypigs are genetically engineered porkers bred to grow reams of bacon-flavoured tumors across their back, which eventually fall off like a broken scab and are sold to the masses as a special kind of bratwurst. It's dark, it's disgusting, and it made the entire audience erupt in guilty giggles, myself included. Alex Avard

Seeing Bethesda openly admitting it messed up

I know it's an odd thing to have as an E3 highlight, but in an industry that so hates to admit to its mistakes, seeing Todd Howard take to the stage and tell everyone that, 'Hoo-boy, did we ever fuck up Fallout 76 ...' (I might be paraphrasing here) shows a bravery and honesty you don't often see. Compare that to how EA is dealing with Anthem , currently blanking each other like exes that have run into each other at a party. "We made a game we've never done before, and we had a lot of difficulties at launch," Todd 'The Jacket' Howard opened Bethesda's E3 with. "We got a lot of well-deserved criticism," he continued, maybe slightly romanticising the internet outrage that filled the November 2018 month it released. But the candidness was refreshing overall and, combined with the 'we know you love our games' messaging, made it clear that not only did Bethesda know you were upset, it knew why, and it cared. Leon Hurley

Discovering that I am the only person in the entire world who likes the costumes from Marvel's Avengers

I'm starting to question both my taste and my sanity. I couldn't watch the Square Enix conference because it started at goodness-knows-when in the morning for us Brits, so I sought out the Marvel's Avengers trailer - with its band of superfriends pummelling Bad Men™ - at a more reasonable hour. After watching in a blissful vacuum, I came out psyched and convinced the world would share my enthusiasm. You see, I enjoyed the costumes. The story caught my attention with that five-year time jump (though Steve 'America's Ass' Rogers isn't really dead, I'm calling it now). And its Destiny-esque gameplay piqued my interest. Everyone else online would be sharing my excitement, right? Oh Ben, you sweet summer child. I soon discovered that I was the only person on the planet who liked the team's look. A lone bastion of Avengers-liking. An outcast with an opinion less appealing than Ang Lee's Hulk movie. As a wise man once said, 'oh no'. Benjamin Abbot

Bernthal, Bam Bam, and Breakpoint

We thought we'd get more, and we already know a fair bit about Ghost Recon Breakpoint . However, Jon Bernthal's appearance in the flesh was a terrific moment - and with Bam Bam the dog; what a power move that was. Furnishing us with his take and enthusiasm, and setting the scene for trailers and the extra info in his dulcet, handsome tones was tremendous. As massive fans of The Punisher, I had to excitedly shout out and share the moment with my wife. She and I are constantly thinking about getting a dog, too, so Bam Bam's appearance was almost as squeal-inducing as Jon's/Mr Bernthal's. Seeing Jon as a total dude on stage but also in basically-Punisher form in the trailers really was the best of both Bernthal-worlds.

What's more, my hype and excitement for Breakpoint is real and currently very intense. The Tom Clancy games are some of the best for co-op play of recent times and I'm currently having a whale of a time in Ghost Recon Wildlands , getting into a whole host of shenanigans with my buddy. So I can vividly imagine, feel, and sense what Breakpoint will be like in upping the ante and moving things forward. Hearing Jon Bernthal talking about it personally and showing his excitement has only intensified that. Thus, my excitement for Breakpoint, current enjoyment of Wildlands, Bam Bam's understated-yet-stellar performance, and my now-evident man crush on Jon Bernthal all make this a standout moment for me. Rob Dwiar

Elden Ring's reveal was exactly what I wanted

I'm just coming off a two-playthrough, 48-hour Sekiro binge which reminded me of what From Software excels at: combat, world building, and inexplicably gripping dark fantasy babble. After watching the Elden Ring reveal trailer, I still have absolutely no idea what the game's about. I know there's an old lady holding a severed hand which is really popular among other severed hands. I know there's another lady with some kickass armor and a severed limb of her own. There's also a crumbling blacksmith with one hell of a braid. What connects these characters and the world they inhabit is anyone's guess. I gather there's a ring involved, but that's about it. And that's how I like my From Software games - total enigmas which you have to play to understand. I look forward to poring over every Elden Ring trailer between now and release and still not knowing a damn thing when I finally boot the game up. Austin Wood

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel is somehow a complete surprise

A Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel would seem like the most obvious announcement if any other company was behind the series. Beloved game? Yeah. Great sales? Yah. A world and fundamental mechanics that have tons of room to build on? Hyaahhhhh. The expected thing isn't usually Nintendo's deal, though, and that's what made this utterly sensible announcement feel like a massive shock. I'd already made peace with saying goodbye to this particular iteration of Hyrule, and though I was excited for whatever would come next (probably in the next console generation), I suspected that I wouldn't love it quite as much as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild . Then Nintendo decided to give me more of that, featuring the world I'd just worked so hard to save, a creepy-cool dark mood, and Adventurer Zelda with a cute bob haircut. I'm so happy. Connor Sheridan

The live demo of Cyberpunk 2077

Yes, the Keanu reveal was the best E3 moment in years (ever?), and sitting next to a screaming Rachel made it even better. Last year CD Projekt released the E3 2018 demo via a special presentation months after the show, and I have no reason to doubt it won't do the same with this one. But even after watching that video, I still found it slightly unbelievable that all those graphical details and lofty ambitions could carry that though an entire game. Now, having seen someone physically play it in front of me, I'm convinced. The great news is that, a year later, there's even more packed into it. Dialogue choices, huge skill trees, different ways to approach each mission depending on not just your character but how you've augmented them, and some very cool-looking, high-tech fashion. It's undoubtedly one of the games of the show (again) and I can't wait to explore Night City myself. James Jarvis

I can't quite explain why EA's announcement of FIFA 20 Volta Football mode enraptured me, a person who's never had even a passing interest in soccer/football or the FIFA series before. Maybe it has to do with my nostalgic love of NBA Street Vol. 2, and the idea of any sport being played on the streets instantly becoming more appealing to my sensibilities than the big leagues. Perhaps it has to do with the fact that I listened to Indian Flute by Timbaland and Magoo way too much in high school, which is sampled in the trailer's song. Or it could be that the strobing light effects have somehow hypnotized me into FIFA 20 fandom. Whatever the case, it's great that Volta Football is resurrecting the FIFA Street games that many have fond memories of, with men and women sharing the pitch for the first time in series history. But as someone with no attachment to the FIFA franchise, it was all about the fancy footwork and that catchy song. LEG IN THE AIR! Lucas Sullivan