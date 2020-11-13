Wonder Woman 1984 could release on HBO Max a week after theaters

WarnerMedia is reportedly considering releasing Wonder Woman 1984 on the HBO Max streaming service just a week or two after its theatrical premiere, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced studios worldwide to delay movie release dates and take theatrical releases straight to streaming, but Wonder Woman 1984 remains the only true-blue blockbuster flick still slated to release in theaters in 2020. But as coronavirus cases surge and Wonder Woman 1984's Christmas release date nears ever closer, discussions are underway at WarnerMedia about whether to delay the movie until 2021 or opt for a quick-to-home streaming release.

While it might seem like a devastating blow to movie theaters moving Wonder Woman 1984 to HBO Max so quickly, some theater owners are reportedly open to the idea, as they see it as preferable to WarnerMedia delaying the movie's release altogether.

After first being delayed from December 2019 to June 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 was expected to be this summer's big blockbuster superhero movie. Of course, it was then pushed to August, and then October, and now we're quickly approaching the official December 25 release date.

Director Patty Jenkins previously denied rumors that it would go straight-to-streaming, saying, "Direct to streaming is not even being discussed. We are still 100% behind the theatrical experience for #WW84 and supporting our beloved theater business." Today, it sounds like Jenkins isn't wavering, but it sounds like a compromise could be in the works that keeps theaters afloat while adding to HBO Max's subscriber base.

