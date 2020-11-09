DC postpones Wonder Woman 1984 variants to sometime in 2021

DC has informed retailers that the planned December comic book variant covers tying into the December 25 film Wonder Woman 1984 have been postponed to sometime in 2021.

But the reason they're giving isn't that the film might be postponed (as it has been before) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but instead to coincide with an anniversary.

"Wonder Woman 1984 variant covers are moving to 2021 to align with Wonder Woman's 80th anniversary year," DC's statement to retailers reads.

That would be referring to Wonder Woman's debut in Sensation Comics #8 back on October 21, 1941.

Here is the list of Wonder Woman 1984 variants DC has planned:

Batman #104 Wonder variant by J. Scott Campbell

Detective Comics #1032 variant by Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau

The Flash #767 variant by Nicola Scott

Wonder Woman #768 variant by Adam Hughes

Justice League #58 variant by Jim Lee and Scott Williams

Superman #28 variant by Gabrielle Dell'Otto

Action Comics #1028 variant by Frank Cho

Batman/Superman #15 variant by Jenny Frison

Wonder Woman #769 variant featuring movie poster art

Like most all variant covers, these will be exclusive to print editions of these books - however in some cases, publishers will collect these in later books.

Wonder Woman 1984, which completed filming in July 2019, has been postponed several times - and is currently set for release on December 25.

Get up to speed on this film with our guide to Wonder Woman 1984.