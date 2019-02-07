Win new fantasy novel The Ruin of Kings

Debut author Jenn Lyons’s fantasy novel The Ruin of Kings centres on 15-year-old minstrel’s apprentice Kihrin, whose life is turned on its head when he’s claimed as the lost heir to a grand house. Good news? Yes and no, since this puts him at the centre of an ancient prophecy, and now every side – from gods and demons to dragons and mages – want him as their pawn.

SFX gave the book a rave review, saying, “the world-building is vivid, and Lyons’s vision feels fresh and fun. You sense a real intellect at work behind the words, with a detailed cosmology and distinct, witty characters.”

