When does Modern Warfare season 4 start?

The Modern Warfare and Warzone season 4 start date got pushed back this week; it was meant to be today, June 3, but due to obvious reasons the start has been delayed. But when will the new season for Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone get underway? That's what we're here to answer, so read on for everything you need to know.

When is Modern Warfare & Warzone season 4?

So when is the Modern Warfare and Warzone season 4 start date? At the time of writing, neither Activision nor Infinity Ward have made that call. The statement simply says that both Modern Warfare season 4 and Call of Duty Mobile season 7 will be moved to "later dates". It's highly likely that Activision is waiting for an end to everything going on in the real world before committing to a new date, which is completely understandable.

Modern Warfare season 4 isn't the only thing to have been delayed, either: Sony postponed their upcoming PlayStation 5 event due to the same circumstances, EA delayed the Madden 21 event, and Google has pushed back an event talking about the next iteration of Android.

What is in Modern Warfare season 4?

The Captain is reporting for duty.Join Price in the Season Four fight kicking off June 3 in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/ojtOvyk6DCMay 27, 2020

Season 4 of Modern Warfare and Warzone, when it eventually arrives, will bring Captain Price into the fray as a new playable character. Rumour has it that we'll also be getting the Vector SMG - first seen in Modern Warfare 2 - along with the map Scrapyard.

There's also going to be some developments in Warzone, possible to do with the Warzone bunkers. A couple of weeks ago, players finally managed to get inside them and discover the nuke being built in bunker 11. Could we be on the verge of some serious map changes, or perhaps even a brand new map? Time will tell but for now, spend your time finishing the season 3 battle pass.

